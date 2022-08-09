The Minister of Defense of Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino López, announced this Tuesday (9) that, by order of the country’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro, he will establish contact with the holder of the equivalent portfolio in Colombia, Iván Velásquez Gómez, to restore relations. military between the two nations.

“I received instructions from the commander-in-chief of the FANB (National Bolivarian Armed Forces), Nicolás Maduro, to establish immediate contact with the Colombian Defense Minister, to restore our military relations,” Padrino said on Twitter.

Both Maduro and the new Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, had announced that they would reestablish diplomatic relations at all levels since the latter’s inauguration, which took place on Sunday (7), and that they had been broken since 2019 due to differences between the Chavista leader and the government. of former President Iván Duque.

Padrino’s statements, made during a ceremony of handover and reception of deputy ministries in the state of Lara, coincide with Maduro’s latest request to the Colombian president to “rebuild brotherhood” between both countries.

After Petro’s inauguration ceremony, the Venezuelan president congratulated the leftist and stressed that he extends his hand “to rebuild the brotherhood based on respect and love between peoples”.

Colombia and Venezuela, which share a 2,219-kilometer border, have not had diplomatic relations since February 23, 2019, when they were broken off by order of Maduro, amid an escalation of tension with then-Colombian President Duque, who supported the leader. Venezuelan opponent Juan Guaidó.

Since then, the government of Venezuela has accused Duque of making terrorist plans and has undertaken a military campaign on the borders to fight “armed terrorists and Colombian drug traffickers”.

Duque, in turn, accused Maduro of harboring guerrilla groups and Colombian drug traffickers and denounced the authoritarian escalation in the neighboring country – Colombia was the country that received the most Venezuelan immigrants, more than 2 million, due to the economic disaster of Chavismo.