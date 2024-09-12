Movement receives 10,000 hectares of land for farming; according to a note, the project was a dream of Chávez and the former Brazilian government

Former Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza announced on Tuesday (10.Sep.2024) a partnership with the MST (Landless Workers’ Movement) for agricultural production. In a statement, Arreaza made a provocation to the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“The president Nicolas Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) fulfills the project dreamed of by Commander Hugo Chávez and the MST (and by the Brazilian government at that time, different from the current one)”, wrote the former chancellor in a publication in Telegram. “Lands in Venezuela to which they transferred [o MST] their knowledge in agroecological production for our community peasantry and produce for life, on previously unimaginable scales”, he added.

According to the statement, initially, 10,000 hectares of land in the State of Bolívar were placed under the management of the Brazilian movement.Healthy food and healthy soils for our people and the world”, completed Arreaza.

The text accompanies a propaganda video that states that the partnership meets Maduro’s guidelines. It says that the “movement is landless in Brazil”but “with land” in Venezuela. He also states that the lands, considered to be of good productivity, will receive crops of corn, soybeans and beans.

At the end of the video, MST coordinator Simone Magalhães thanks everyone for the partnership: “From our Landless Workers’ Movement in Brazil, from our entire organization, we are grateful and very happy and honored to be here, and we want to thank you for this invitation. What we saw here is a beautiful experience, people producing. We are grateful to see so much fertile land with an incredible productive capacity.”.

Recently, Maduro wore an MST cap when participating in a MST summit. Alba-TCP (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty). At the beginning of the event, the Venezuelan president received the piece from representatives of the movement who were there.

In his speech, Maduro asked the movement for a “brigade” to produce on Venezuelan lands.”I invite the MST to also come with hundreds of its farmers, to come and produce in Venezuela.”he said at the time. “MST, send me a brigade of 1,000 men and women from Brazil to produce on Venezuelan soil.”