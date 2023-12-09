admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/12/2023 – 19:13

According to a statement from Caracas, the presidents of the two countries will meet next Thursday. Latin American leaders, including Lula, are pressing for a peaceful resolution of the territorial dispute. Amid escalating tensions between Venezuela and Guyana in the dispute over Essequibo, the government of dictator Nicolás Maduro announced that the presidents of the two countries will meet next Thursday ( 14/12) for a high-level meeting.

“Venezuela expresses its satisfaction and accepts with approval and commitment the call to meet”, states the statement from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Guyana has not yet commented. Earlier, the country’s president, Irfaan Ali, said he was not opposed to talks and was committed to peace.

The proposal would have been mediated by Brazil – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) held recent talks with both countries after a referendum held the previous weekend supported Caracas’ ambitions in relation to the territory rich in natural resources and controlled by neighboring Guyana.

To Maduro, Lula said he was against “unilateral measures that lead to an escalation of the situation” and that Latin America “is a region of peace”.

The matter was discussed at a closed-door meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council. Mercosur also spoke out asking the two countries to negotiate to seek a peaceful solution to the dispute.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ruled last month that Venezuela must refrain from “taking any measure that could modify the situation that currently prevails in the disputed territory.” The verdict, however, has no legal force, as Caracas does not recognize the court’s authority on the matter.

The dispute over Essequibo, which dates back to the 19th century, was intensified in 2015, with the discovery of large oil reserves off the coast of the region by the American company ExxonMobil – equivalent, according to estimates, to around 75% of the Brazilian oil reserve. .

The disputed area, covering 160 thousand square kilometers, corresponds to 74% of Guyana.

After the referendum, Maduro said he wanted peace in the region, but that Guyana and ExxonMobil will have to “sit down and talk”.

Historical dispute

Guyana is based on an 1899 agreement that delimited its territorial borders, while Venezuela rejects them based on a 1966 treaty, signed before Guyana’s independence from the United Kingdom, arguing that the region was part of its territory during the period colonial.

The 1966 Geneva Agreement – ​​which Venezuela currently defends – sought a viable and effective political solution to the conflict, while at the same time admitting the existence of the dispute over the borders drawn in 1899. But the negotiations dragged on without results and, After exhausting all procedures, the UN referred the case to the ICJ, also at the insistence of Guyana itself.

In addition to the economic aspect of the dispute, analysts have pointed to the political instrumentalization of the issue as Maduro’s strategy to remain in power.

