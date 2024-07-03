VVenezuela and the United States agreed on Wednesday to “improve relations” between the two countries and maintain communications in a respectful manner after resuming the negotiation process between both countries.

“After this first meeting we agreed on: 1. The willingness of both governments to work together to gain trust and improve relations. 2. Maintain communications in a respectful and constructive manner,” wrote Jorge Rodríguez, leader of the Venezuelan government delegation, on the social network X.

As EL TIEMPO announced, Washington and Caracas resumed talks on Wednesday with a virtual meeting between both delegations and the meetings are expected to continue in person next week, probably in Mexico, which has already hosted the talks between the two nations.

The person in charge of the conversations on behalf of the Venezuelan Executive also indicated in X that At this first meeting, the parties expressed their willingness to work together to “improve relations” between the nations.

“We express our rejection of the distortions that have been repeatedly published by spokespersons of the American government regarding this dialogue. We warn that we will always respond with the truth,” stressed the speaker of Parliament.

He said, His delegation insisted “that the dialogue should be limited to what was agreed in Qatar,” referring to agreements that Caracas and Washington signed in parallel to the negotiations in Barbados between the Executive and the Democratic Unitary Platform. (PUD), the largest opposition bloc, from which an agreement on electoral guarantees emerged.

The Government of Nicolás Maduro – added Rodríguez – also reiterated that, “in order to continue recovering mutual trust and relations between governments, the principles of self-determination, sovereignty and reciprocity must be respected.”

For her part, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated – in a press conference – the US request that the dialogue process be in “good faith” and reaffirmed the request that the presidential elections on July 28 in Venezuela be competitive and inclusive.

Since March 2022, when a White House delegation traveled to Caracas to meet with Maduro, talks between the US and the Caribbean country have been intermittent, with ups and downs.

The rapprochements between the two parties allowed the partial lifting of US sanctions against Venezuela last October, but the relief was reversed six months later, when Caracas – according to Joe Biden’s administration – failed to comply with what was agreed in Barbados.

Among the conditions imposed by Washington to maintain the lifting of sanctions was the qualification of opposition candidates and, by maintaining the disqualification of candidate María Corina Machado, Washington considered that the Barbados agreement had not been respected.