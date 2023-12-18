Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/18/2023 – 16:14

The Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and the Spanish Repsol signed this Monday, 18th, an agreement for the administration of the mixed company Petroquiriquire, in addition to other terms. On its account on the “X” social network, PDVSA said that the measure takes place to contribute to the promotion and growth of the Venezuelan oil industry. Petroquiriquire is made up of 60% by Corporación Venezolana de Petróleo and 40% by Repsol.

“It is important to highlight that this agreement constitutes a business model with premises similar to the documentary file of the joint ventures with Chevron, which was signed on December 2, 2022”, recalls PDVSA, in a statement.

Francisco José Gea, joint administrator of Repsol Exploración, SA stated that “this signing means another step in the relationship and commitment that Repsol has demonstrated with this country, not only with Industry, but with the society that welcomes us. This agreement boosts industry, society and the relationship between Repsol and PDVSA; between Spain and Venezuela”.