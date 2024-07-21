AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/21/2024 – 10:33

Formerly known as “Saudi Venezuela,” the country had an oil industry that was the envy of the region due to its economic growth. But with an industry in crisis and subject to US sanctions, today this South American country is not even a shadow of its former self.

Despite this, Venezuela has in its favor the fact that it has the most important certified hydrocarbon reserves in the world.

– Golden Age –

At the end of the 19th century, the first oil discoveries were made in Venezuela. From the 1920s onwards, “oil became the main export product and the main source of the national budget, the driving force of the Venezuelan economy. Everything else, directly or indirectly, depended on oil activity,” says academic and former rector of the University of Zulia, Ángel Lombardi.

In 1976, the hydrocarbon industry was nationalized and the state holding company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) was created. Most of the infrastructure works were financed by oil profits.

– The collapse –

According to most experts, the situation changed with the arrival of Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) as president.

Poor management and controversial decisions are added to the corruption that already plagued part of PDVSA. The most shocking was the dismissal of 20,000 workers, most of them highly qualified professionals, between 2003 and 2004, after an industrial strike that lasted more than a month and practically paralyzed the country.

“Then everything starts to fall apart. Not just production, which is the easiest to measure and the most obvious, but also very important things like maintenance of the facilities,” explains Eugenio Montoro, former PDVSA manager and government critic.

Although production continued to increase until 2008, peaking at 3.5 million barrels per day, it later fell to 400,000 barrels per day, plunging the country into an unprecedented economic crisis.

– Sanctions –

The crisis deepened in 2018 with the establishment of sanctions on the industry by the United States, which did not recognize Nicolás Maduro’s reelection as it considered it fraudulent.

But tensions over supplies, first with the war in Ukraine and then with the conflict in the Middle East, have led Washington to reduce pressure on Venezuela, although the discourse on the need for a democratic transition remains unchanged.

At the end of last year, after an agreement between the Venezuelan government and the opposition to hold presidential elections in 2024, the United States eased sanctions. But it later reinstated them when the National Electoral Council withdrew the agreed invitation to observers from the European Union. However, it authorized exceptions in the form of licenses for companies such as Chevron, Repsol and Maurel and Prom.

Venezuela has been seeking new allies – Russia, Iran and China – to increase its oil production, which is currently close to a million barrels a day but requires investment to move to a higher level.

The poor condition of the oil infrastructure causes serious damage to the environment, with permanent leaks in the main basins.

– Reservations –

With around 300 billion barrels, Venezuela has the largest hydrocarbon reserves in the world. It has two main basins: the historic Zulia and Falcón states, for light oil, and the Orinoco oil belt, for heavy and extra-heavy oil.

PDVSA President and Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea assures that the country is “in the midst of a renaissance of the oil industry”.

“Today we are growing, a dream of recovering our international markets,” he says. “Venezuela has one of the largest gas reserves, which we can improve and find the perfect balance for the energy transition,” he adds.