How did you feel about the content of this article?

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro during an event with the country’s military on Friday (7). | Photo: EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESS

Venezuela and North Korea strengthened their joint communication agenda. The information was revealed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the South American dictatorship, through an official note released on Saturday (8).

A meeting between the deputy minister for International Communication of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Venezuelan regime, Mercedes Chacín, and the ambassador of the North Korean dictatorship in Caracas, Ri Yong-gil, took place on Saturday in Venezuela. After the meeting, the Venezuelan ministry reported that both dictatorships agreed with the intention of “maintaining a communicational cooperation relationship”.

Chacín, quoted in the communiqué, guaranteed that at the meeting the representatives sought to “articulate and deepen a little the themes related to the communication of each country and the defense of sovereignty in their respective territories”.

“We are entering into an agreement through the dissemination of the truth” aiming to “defend our territory” “sovereignty” and “our multipolarity”, emphasized the deputy minister.

In March, Venezuela and North Korea ratified positions in favor of the right of nations to “self-determination and sovereignty”, during a meeting between the foreign minister of the South American country, Yván Gil, and the North Korean ambassador.

In May, the ambassador of the Asian regime and the deputy minister of the Venezuelan dictatorship for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Tatiana Pugh, committed, also during a meeting, to “strengthen political ties” between the two countries.

North Koreans and Venezuelans established diplomatic relations in 1965, and nine years later, the South American country recognized the Asian country as a “sovereign state”.