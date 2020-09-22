The selections of Venezuela and Nigeria threaten to leave the defense of the Leganes for the direct duel that the pepineros will play against the Girona the weekend of October 12. Rosales, pre-convened with the Red wine, could be absent from the duel if the South American team finally includes him in the final list that will play against Colombia (October 8) and Paraguay (October 12) the qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup. The one who will surely miss the clash against the Catalans is Omeruo, summoned, he yes definitively, in the definitive cast that he has called Nigeria to measure up to Ivory Coast (October 8) and Tunisia (October 13) in friendly matches to be played in Austria.

Of both games that of Rosales It is the one that, right now, could most affect the plans of José Luis Martí, since right now the Mallorcan coach of the pepineros only has Rosales himself as a full right back in the first team. Javi rubio, which yesterday debuted before Lugo in Second, He has a record with the subsidiary, although the coach has him after his good preseason. He signed in summer from Ray B.

For now, on that right-handed side of the defense there are no more members, although the club is looking for reinforcements for the position. This is how he recognized it today Txema Indias, sports director, during the presentation of Ignasi Miquel. “There are not many chips left to cover. But it is clear that on the sides you have to bring, both right and left. And we are looking for a player in the midfield to help us in that position,” he confessed regarding the reinforcements what remains to be done in the Avenue of the Eleven Lions.

The absence of Omeruo seems, a priori, less worrying because Marti It has, in addition to the Nigerian, with another four more full-fledged center-backs from the first team. Namely: Bustinza, Tarín, Sergio González and the aforementioned Ignasi Miquel. MejíasExcept for surprise, he will leave the club before the summer market closes. His Venezuelan nationality (extra-community) does not leave him a hole in the squad.

It remains to be seen that this scenario, that the low Rosales is more sensitive than that of Omeruo, hold for then. Be that as it may, the Leganes already suffers from the presence of internationals on its staff in a process that, during their stay in First, it was no problem. In the elite, the competition slows down with the national team break. But in Second no. Hence one of the concerns of Marti It was not to bring players who could play with their national teams in the middle of the season and dispose of their squad.

“It is important to know that in Second There are no stops for the national teams and we must try to assess not having two players in the same position who are international and that, at any given moment, we can run out of both in a week. All of that is part of planning a squad, “he told AS in early August.