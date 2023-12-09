Foreign Ministry: Venezuela and Guyana will hold talks on Essequibo

Venezuela and Guyana will hold talks over the territorial dispute over the Essequibo region. This was reported by the head of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, Ivan Gil, in his blog in X.

The negotiation agreement was preceded by telephone conversations between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the Prime Minister of Sao Vincent and the Grenadines with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.