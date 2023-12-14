The presidents of Venezuela and Guyana met this Thursday in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to agree not to threaten each other or use force in their dispute over Essequibo, a region rich in oil and minerals that today belongs to Guyana. No substantive resolution was reached, probably because there cannot be one. Nicolás Maduro claims that land for his country, while the top leader of that tiny nation, Irfaan Ali, assures that there is no possibility that the Venezuelan demands will be met, so the matter has remained at a standstill. The presidents have met after two weeks of enormous tension, in which the international community has come to fear that the differences would translate into a war.

The meeting was held with the presence of members of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Celac, representatives of the Government of Brazil and UN observers. Part of Essequibo belonged to Venezuela in the 19th century, but Guyana, which was a British colony, expanded its limits in search of gold and bauxite mines until it took over the entire territory. Venezuela complained to international bodies without luck: an arbitration award in 1899 ruled in favor of the British. Many Venezuelan historians maintain that this ruling was rigged thanks to an explorer falsifying the cartography. 124 years later, which represents the blink of an eye, the Chavista Government has taken up this cause and seems willing to go to its ultimate consequences.

In the 11-point joint declaration, Guyana shows its full confidence in the procedures of the UN International Court of Justice, which is settling the border dispute. Venezuela, on the other hand, does not recognize its jurisdiction in this matter. Both States agree not to escalate the conflict and to avoid incidents on the border that could be considered an attack. If it happened, the actors who sat at the table this Thursday would mediate. There will be a joint commission of foreign ministers and technicians who will work together on a solution. And, within three months, the parties will meet again in Brazil.

Maduro landed in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to fight. “I come with a mandate from the people of Venezuela, with a word of dialogue, but to defend the rights of our people. To seek, through the only possible means, that of dialogue, effective, satisfactory solutions as mandated by the Geneva Agreement,” he said. The International Court did not prohibit the referendum that Maduro organized three weeks ago to corroborate the desire of Venezuelans to claim the Essequibo (hence Maduro speaks of a “mandate of the people”), but warned him not to change the status quo of the border . China, the United States and Brazil have also asked Maduro not to make any decisions hastily.

Guyana's President Irfaan Ali shows his bracelet with a map of Guyana while addressing the media after meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry ROBERTSON S HENRY (Reuters)

For now, Maduro has presented to the public a new map of the country that includes the Essequibo, a huge expanse of jungle that is twice the size of Portugal or five times that of Belgium. Venezuelan nationalism has celebrated this coup d'état. In addition, the Government has promulgated a law that declares Essequibo as a region of Venezuela and is open to offering its 125,000 inhabitants citizenship. These could not be further culturally from Venezuela: they speak English and drive on the right, a legacy of the colony, and they barely have contact with other countries in the region. Guyana lives in self-absorption. The country, which was one of the poorest in the area, now aspires to become one of the richest due to the enormous oil deposits that the American ExxonMobil has found in its waters. Some of these discoveries have occurred off the Essequibo lands, which has heightened the feeling of deception among Venezuelans.

Ali, the only Muslim president in the West, representative of the PPP, a social democratic party with an Indo-Guyanese majority in power since 2020, has been inflexible: “Guyana is not the aggressor, Guyana does not seek war, but Guyana reserves the right to worker with all his partners to defend himself.” He added that they have met under these terms to ask Venezuela to reduce tension and respect its territory, which represents two thirds of its country, according to international law. Emulating Maduro, he took out of his jacket a piece of leather on which the entire map of Guyana was painted, with the Essequibo included.

In an agreement in Geneva in 1966, it was decided that the countries would exhaust the means of dialogue in the UN bodies to resolve their differences. That did not end up producing results and, in 2018, Antonio Guterres decided to transfer the case to the ICJ at the request of Guyana. Maduro wants to return to what was agreed in Geneva to reconsider the lawsuit from scratch and have arguments to achieve his goal, that the Venezuelan flag flies in Essequibo. Guyana, for its part, resists. The Essequibo, that piece of land in discord.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.