Petare and San Isidro are two poor neighborhoods in Caracas and Havana, respectively. They have in common a myriad of shortcomings that could be quickly defined as “statelessness”: lack of water, precarious housing, power cuts, violence, abandonment, poverty, and more poverty. In spite of everything they are not without hope. In Petare and San Isidro a group of artists and cultural managers have decided that culture and art are tools to rebuild the social networks that systemic poverty and authoritarianism have destroyed.

Since May of last year, in Petare, Zona de Unloading has tried to change the reality of the neighborhood. Its founders, brothers Jaime and Jimmy Pérez, were slowly expelled from Chavismo, like so many other artists and managers, as the government became more and more radicalized and intolerant.

They have witnessed how state, parastatal and non-state violence was ending the lives of neighbors, friends, family members. Bullets passed nearby, corpses piled up in the most dangerous neighborhood in Caracas. The Discharge Zones therefore decided to intervene before the bullets hit them. They put a screen, precarious like Petare, on the terrace of a building to show films. They took advantage of the graduated geography of the hills so that the cinema reached their neighbors. They found that the bullets stopped hissing when the screen was turned on.

Later they broadened their horizon. Poets, musicians, books followed one another on the terraces of the neighborhood. And little by little Hell was finding moments of pauses in which its inhabitants could imagine better worlds, possible exits.

On December 30, they raised the stakes. The ska group with the longest trajectory in Venezuela, Public Disorder, went to Petare to talk about music, ska, paint and perform the best concert of 2020 in Venezuela. An earthquake of pure energy that awakened the inhabitants of Petare and all of Caracas.

In San Isidro, a forgotten neighborhood in Havana, the violence is entirely state, totalitarian. Vigilance and control of the state are felt at every moment of the day, in every aspect of life. There, in 2018 a group of radical, counter-hegemonic, anti-state artists organized to create a social and cultural event unheard of in Cuba: a counter-biennial in the deprived streets of the neighborhood, away from the circuit controlled by official institutions. Samples were made, performances were organized, classes were given, and the inhabitants of San Isidro participated in its Biennial.

From that moment, the Cuban regime stalks them. In 2020, State Security has shown the world, without shame, the siege it has exercised against this group of artists for years, revealing how much it fears cultural disobedience. Diaz-Canel repeats it well: art will be revolutionary or it will not be.

Members of Zona de Unloadings are also under siege by the Chavista authorities in Caracas. Phone threats, chases, ridiculous tax requests for a state that does not exist.

Authoritarian regimes fear art, culture, solidarity, and freedom. You read, you see, you hear what they stipulate. Solidarity is turned into collectivization and freedom is crushed in the name of values ​​that are never reflected in reality, such as social justice. Furthermore, they lack a metaphor. They will not stop until these artists cease to be. It is up to those of us who live in democratic societies that the Unloading Zone and the San Isidro Movement sustain and be, so that culture helps to rebuild what authoritarian governments have destroyed.

