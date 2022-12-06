Venezuela and Colombia will enable this December 15 the International Bridge

little shopswhich unites the two nations, through which private vehicles are expected to transit later, something that has not happened since 2015, diplomatic sources reported on Monday.

“On December 15, the Tienditas bridge is enabled, after the Government of Venezuela finished completing the infrastructure to activate it,” the Colombian ambassador to the Caribbean country said on Twitter. Armando Benedetti.

According to Benedetti, with this opening, the Executive of Gustavo Petro “continues to promote economic and social integration” with Venezuela, after the reestablishment of diplomatic relations in August of this year.

Sources from the Colombian Embassy explained to the agency EFE that as of December 15 a “gradual” process for the transit of vehicles will begin, a process that began last September 26 with the opening of the border by the Simon Bolivar Bridge for the passage of cargo trucks, although the authorities on both sides have acknowledged the lack of progress on this matter.

Petro and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, restored relations as soon as the Colombian president took power, in August of this year. Photo: Colombian Presidency

The Tienditas bridge, which connects the Venezuelan state of Táchira with the Colombian department of Norte de Santander, is the widest (42 meters) of the three binational structures arranged in this border region, and the second longest, at 280 meters.

Petro and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, reestablished relations as soon as the Colombian president took power, in August of this year, and, since then, they accelerated the opening of the border, to favor the thousands of people who transit daily between the two countries.

However, crossing from one country to another is still done exclusively on foot, despite having several bridges and roads that until 2015 were full of private vehicles and public transport.

