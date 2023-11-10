After the reestablishment of relations between Colombia and Venezuela, the countries are now advancing in cultural matters and hope to present at least three binational initiatives before the United Nations Cultural, Scientific and Educational Organization (UNESCO), as explained by the ministers. of culture of the two nations.

(Also read: Venezuelan economy emerged from the recession by growing 2.4 percent, according to observatory)

The plain songs, the Wayúu regulatory system and considering the northeastern Amazon as a World Heritage Site are the three initiatives that are expected to be brought before the organization.

Ministers Ernesto Villegas and Juan David Correa explained the initiatives during the second day of the Venezuela International Book Fair (Filven) 2023, whose guest country is Colombia, which will present approximately 1,500 copies

of titles and more than 30 authors, academics and artists.

(Also read: ‘With sanctions or without sanctions’, Maduro affirmed that there will be elections in 2024)

“We are going to begin to see titles by Colombian authors circulate in Venezuela and we are going to put a Venezuelan documentary treasure into circulation in Colombia, a treasure that we have, which is the Ayacucho Library,” said Villegas, at a press conference.

Ministers of culture of Colombia and Venezuela Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

For its part, The Colombian minister considered that the “Colombian editorial destiny is tied to the possibilities and the Venezuelan editorial destiny“, for which he celebrated the strengthening of cooperation, which includes areas such as history and anthropology.

“We also signed the first technical work table between the national libraries of the two countries and heritage directorates to begin talking about the exchange of archives, promotion of research scholarships both for Venezuelans who go to Colombia and for Colombians who come to Venezuela,” Correa said, on his first visit to the neighboring country.

This fair will be held until November 19 at the facilities of the El Laguito Club, in the Tiuna Military Fort, in Caracas. Talks, concerts and conversations are expected to encourage culture in the country under the motto “Reading reunites us”, alluding to the reestablishment of relations between Caracas and Bogotá.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS