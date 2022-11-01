Venezuela and Colombia have resumed diplomatic relations on Tuesday, broken for three years and seriously damaged for almost a decade. The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, has received his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, in Caracas to stage the thaw between the two countries.

Petro has thus become the first Colombian president to set foot in Venezuela since 2013, when Juan Manuel Santos attended the funeral of Hugo Chávez. The leftist president, the first in Colombian history, promised when he was elected in August that he would resume relations with the neighboring country.

Contacts had been frozen since Petro’s predecessor, Iván Duque, recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as “president in charge” of Venezuela in 2019.

Now, “the bilateral relationship between the two countries, the reopening of borders and the re-entry of Venezuela to the inter-American human rights system” have been the topics on the lunch agenda between the rulers, according to a statement released by the Colombian presidency. on Monday.

One of the first big decisions in the Caracas-Bogotá rapprochement was the reopening of the 2,200-kilometer border between the two countries for the transport of goods last September. The passage has been restricted since 2015 and completely blocked since 2019.

As a consequence, trade relations have been seriously undermined. In 2008, the best year for bilateral trade, Colombia exported 6,000 million dollars and imported 1,200. Today the figure is depressing, reaching only 383 million.

For his part, Guaidó has reacted angrily to Petro’s decision to go to Caracas. The leader of the Venezuelan opposition has criticized that, with his visit, the Colombian leader “normalizes the dictatorship.” In this sense, Guaidó has asked Petro to demand the holding of “free” elections in Venezuela, despite the fact that the Colombian head of state already recognizes the 2018 elections that gave victory to Nicolás Maduro.