The Defense Ministers of Venezuela and Colombia, Vladimir Padrino and Iván Velásquez, respectively, They signed a joint agreement this Thursday in Caracas in which they agreed on five points that seek to increase actions to combat crime on the border they share.

After a meeting of several hours, officials They signed the commitment to “increase the presence of the Armed Forces in informal crossings along the common border, in coordinated work and in the fight against smuggling.”

In addition, they agreed to continue the meetings between prominent military authorities in the border area of ​​both countries, to “strengthen the fight and operational coordination of all existing threats and risk factors, especially in structured transnational organized crime groups.”

The defense authorities recognized the progress achieved through the execution of the strategic operation Bolivarian Shield, a plan of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) of Venezuela in 2022 to combat smuggling and drug trafficking in the border area.

Likewise, they agreed to “establish a direct communication channel to exchange, inform, and strengthen interaction in the field of intelligence,” and urged their technical teams to continue working together to “strengthen defense cooperation.”

The Colombian minister, who described the meeting as “fruitful”, assured that they reviewed ways to “advance combined operations” that allow a “more effective” fight against crime on the border.

“(It was a) meeting in which we not only reviewed the actions that have been developed from Venezuela in contribution to the great concern that we have, in Colombia, regarding the transnational crime of illegal armed organizations that cross the border and, both, carry out criminal actions in Venezuelan territory as well as in Colombian territoryVelasquez said.

For his part, the Venezuelan minister assured that both governments celebrate how “fast” progress has been made in strengthening binational relationsresumed last August, after the arrival of Gustavo Petro to the Presidency of Colombia.

EFE

