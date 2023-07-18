The Bolivarian Agency for Space Activities (ABAE), from Venezuela, and the National Space Administration of China (CNSA) signed a joint declaration aiming at cooperation in space research and the participation of the South American country in the project of the International Lunar Research Station ( EIIL), announced the Venezuelan government this Monday.

In this way, Venezuela became the “first country on the American continent to participate in this important project”, said the Venezuelan Minister of Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez, on Twitter.

“The strategic partnership between Venezuela and China transcends all areas of cooperation and today constitutes a recognition of the efforts made by the Bolivarian government in favor of the scientific development of our country”, he stated.

During the meeting, Jiménez highlighted that “all cooperation efforts in this new stage must be directed towards training talent for understanding deep space”, according to a press release from the Ministry of Science and Technology of Venezuela.

The Chinese delegation, which includes CNSA Secretary General Xu Hongliang, stressed that cooperation is “fundamental” to “encourage bilateral scientific research, the design and development of lunar probes, the sharing of scientific cargo, scientific experiments and technicians, data exchange and analysis, education and training”.

With the agreement, Venezuela “makes available its satellite ground control station infrastructure to monitor, track and control space missions to send probes to the Moon”, added the Ministry.

Last year, China announced the approval of the fourth phase of its lunar exploration program, which includes the construction of this scientific exploration base at the south pole of the satellite, together with Russia.

Beijing hopes to complete construction of ISIL’s basic structure around 2028, using its future Chang’e-6, 7 and 8 lunar probes, according to scientists from the Chinese space program.

The station, which is being developed by the Chinese and Russian space agencies, is expected to be operational in 2035.