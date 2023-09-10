Venezuela and China signed a memorandum of understanding to work in the field of “cooperation, development and modernization of special economic zones”, within the framework of the official visit of President Nicolás Maduro to the Asian giant, the Venezuelan Government reported this Saturday.

(Also read: Venezuela: what is Nicolás Maduro looking for with his five-day trip to China?)

“This document establishes the cooperation, development and modernization of special economic zones, which guarantee the productive chain, security, social justice and environmentally sustainable means between both countries,” the presidential press said in a statement.

He explained that the agreement was signed between the National Superintendency of the Special Economic Zones of the Caribbean country and the Research Center for the Special Economic Zones of the Shenzhen University of China.

He explained that the signing took place within the framework of Maduro’s visit to the Museum of Contemporary Art and Shenzhen Urban Planning, in which the president was able to appreciate the exhibition of the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of Guangdong.

(Also read: Will the Venezuelan opposition manage to unify against Maduro for the 2024 elections?)

The Venezuelan head of state pointed out, through the social network X (formerly Twitter), that the agreed cooperation “will contribute to the development” of both countries. In another message, the president announced his arrival in Shanghai, after the visit to the southern city of Shenzhen, which he described as “successful.”

We signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Superintendency of Special Economic Zones and Shenzhen University, a new area of ​​cooperation that will contribute to the development of our people. Good news is coming for China and Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/kzCxmRtBkP — Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 9, 2023

Maduro arrived on Friday night in China, a country he had not visited since 2018, for a six-day official stay for which the agenda has not been released. but during which it is assumed that he will meet with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping.



In the megalopolis of Shenzhen, the Venezuelan president met with the secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) in the province of Canton, Huang Kunming, with whom he discussed the implementation of special economic zones (SEZ), something he called “fundamental.” ” when talking about “development in the 21st century.

Maduro’s arrival was preceded by that of the executive vice president of the Latin American country, Delcy Rodríguez, who met last Thursday with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, to review bilateral issues and promote economic and trade agreements between the two. nations.

(Also read:Maduro affirms that he will not lift political disqualifications from opposition candidates)

Relations between Venezuela and China, which were closer during the time of the late President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), have strengthened in recent years during the Maduro Government.

EFE