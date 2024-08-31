While Nicolás Maduro offers delirious statements, such as claiming that Maria Corina Machado and Elon Musk have a pact with the Satanic Church of Detroit, the stories of government repression continue to be repeated. The objectives of these attacks are diverse, but the purpose is the same: to sow fear in order to control the manifestation of post-electoral discontent.

A country ruled by a rejected “prince” is at great risk. It is a dark time because the government has every ability to inflict harm and is doing so. However, ruling by terror requires an elaborate bureaucracy, economic resources and a compensatory strategy in the distribution of punishments and rewards.

The impact of the repression is felt in different areas. There are families who use code words to talk about Maduro, members of voting tables seek refuge in other countries, many have distanced themselves from the WhatsApp application, which is the channel through which most information circulates in Venezuela; others avoid comments, and more than one could only smile in silence when The Church of Satan took the hint and responded to Maduro with a single word, in Spanish: “Stupid.”

“Come on, son, come on… Here I am, my boy. Be strong.” “We will not abandon you.” “I love you, daughter, I love you.” The mothers’ cries tore through the air. They were outside a high-security prison, located 180 kilometers from Caracas, where detainees were taken in the raid that followed the elections of July 28. Family members and friends gathered in the vicinity, hoping to be allowed to visit them.

As of Tuesday, August 27, it was estimated that 250 people were being held in the prison known as Tocuyito, out of the thousands detained, according to the newspaper The Carabobo native. They come from different areas of Venezuela. This is one of the two facilities where Maduro ordered dissidents to be transferred for re-education.

Meanwhile, in Madrid, Santiago Rocha was recording a video. “Dad, I love you. I hope we see each other again in a free Venezuela,” the young man posted. He spent hours of anguish when one of his recurring anxieties came true: the arrest and temporary disappearance of his father, the lawyer Perkins Rocha, a member of the legal team of the leader María Corina Machado and a witness before the National Electoral Council.

The organization Provea reported that one month before the presidential elections, 25 people have been killed in the context of protests, 2,400 people have been arbitrarily detained, at least 50 forced disappearances have been reported, and there are massive violations of due process and human rights. Foro Penal, for its part, counts 114 adolescents (children according to the international definition) deprived of liberty.

Of a group of 80 people arrested in Barquisimeto, a city in the center of the country, “many are electoral witnesses and popular leaders who defended the popular will. Others were arrested for having messages in favor of the opposition on their cell phones,” said Alfredo Ramos, winner of the 2017 Sakharov Prize and former political prisoner.

On Wednesday, August 28, after a massive protest in Caracas, security forces pursued former deputy Biagio Pilieri and his son Jesús. They captured them and took them away without informing them where they were. The mobile phone of one of them later indicated their location at the headquarters of the political police. Meanwhile, Juan Pablo Guanipa, a member of the Primero Justicia party, evaded the harassment by escaping on a motorcycle.

“Mom, they are taking me away, they are breaking down the door and they want to take me away,” cried journalist Ana Carolina Guaita. It was August 20. For days, no one could find her whereabouts. The National Union of Press Workers has reported that there are 12 representatives of this sector in prison.

“Since the 29th [de julio] “Every day without exception, there is a police operation in my community. Every day there are two or three police operations on my street. They happen day and night. The day before I had to get off a bus to avoid being arrested,” a political leader told me.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and its Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression (RLE) have condemned practices of institutional violence in the context of the electoral process in Venezuela. They detail violent repression, arbitrary arrests and political persecution. “The regime in power is sowing terror as a tool to silence citizens and perpetuate the authoritarian government in power.”

Unlike Hugo Chavez, who embraced the premise of winning the people’s love, Maduro embraced the Machiavellian thesis of fear. Although it was clear on July 28 that the majority rejects him, the decision of the government leadership is to cling to power at all costs.

A review of the unrefuted minutes published by the democratic forces shows that even in voting centers where Chavismo usually won, this was not the case this time. Apparently, not only did they lose votes, but their leadership has been reduced.

In a recent cabinet reshuffle, Maduro was only able to recycle his collaborators. The appointment of Diosdado Cabello as Minister of the Interior, in charge of public order, accentuated the perception that the extreme wing of Chavismo has gained ground in the internal struggle for power. Therefore, an intensification of repression is expected. However, this appointment also shows the scarcity of perpetrators willing to continue violating human rights and face the consequences.

But a government cannot be maintained through terror alone. It needs funding to resort to another old tactic: surgical repression, while distributing resources and improving management. It does not seem possible to increase funding since no democracy has recognized Maduro as a re-elected president.

How sustainable is the permanence of a regime of this nature?

Despite fear, thousands of Venezuelans demonstrated on August 28 against electoral fraud. Maria Corina Machado led the protest. Her mere presence in the street is a challenge to the government that accuses her of being a terrorist and has opened a criminal investigation against her.

She arrives, climbs onto a platform, talks to people, and then goes to safety. Her appearance moves those present, who see her as a heroine. In her most recent speech, Machado addressed the common prisoners. “As a mother, I want to ask the prisoners in these prisons to take care of these children, to take care of our children. Because the prisoners also have a code and they know what has happened here: children accused of terrorism by this regime of terror.”

There is not only fear in the country. Fear as a mechanism of political control is losing its effectiveness. Different groups are aligning their actions to move to a stage of defense of democracy and peaceful resistance.

Hundreds of left-wing activists say in a statement that “the time has come to call for the greatest unity around common life. It is something that transcends all ideology. All left-wing and progressive movements, both Venezuelan and international, must join forces with all democratic sectors of the country and all nations that, under unrestricted respect for sovereignty and self-determination, firmly raise their voices against the violation of the essential values ​​of democracy in Venezuela. The lies must stop. State terrorism must stop.

The declaration was signed by former ministers of the Chavez government, human rights defenders, academics and left-wing leaders, both Venezuelan and from other countries. It has been welcomed by the traditional opposition. It could be the beginning of a great coalition for Venezuelan democracy. In order to advance in an organized way, coordination, resources and support are also required, especially from those outside the national territory.

Today Venezuela is fighting against fear and requires the support of all those who defend freedom.

