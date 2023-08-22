Dictator Nicolás Maduro announced this Monday (21) the return of activities of paramilitary groups known as Cuadrillas de Paz (Peace Squadrons) or Cupaz to protect the country against “fascism” and alleged coup attempts. against your government.

Chávez’s successor communicated the decision after the former mayor of Caracas Antonio Ledezma was accused by the Venezuelan Justice of seeking to qualify the opposition pre-candidate favorite for the country’s elections, María Corina Machado, through “civil disobedience”.

Machado was barred from running for elected office for 15 years following a property investigation that found acts against Venezuela’s “public ethics, administrative morality, the rule of law, peace and sovereignty”.

“I gave the order to reactivate all the peacekeeping teams, more than 4 million ‘leaders’, to guarantee tranquility to the population and fight ‘fascism’ and violence in Venezuela,” said Maduro, announcing the return of the squadron.

According to the portal voice of americaCupaz was created in 2019 to act in the fight against “criminal and terrorist actions carried out by the right-wing fascist wing in Venezuela with the support of the USA”, which aim to overthrow Maduro and “take control of the nation’s wealth”.

Organizations such as Insight Crime and Think Tank denounce that paramilitary groups are being used by the regime to attack the opposition through intimidation and violence, repressing protests and political demonstrations against the Madurista government.

This Monday, the country’s attorney general’s office announced the issuance of a new arrest warrant against Ledezma, an opponent of the Maduro dictatorship who has been in exile in Spain since 2017.

According to the general prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, the former mayor made “serious public statements” and subject to trial.

“We requested an arrest warrant for Antonio Ledezma, which was granted, for the crimes of treason, conspiracy, instigation and association with the commission of a crime. He claims that a civil rebellion is being born in Venezuela with the support of a military uprising”, he informed the press.