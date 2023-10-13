Brazil received a slap this Thursday in hot Cuiabá: Venezuela, with a great overhead kick goal from striker Eduard Bello, stole a historic 1-1 draw and made him lose the lead in the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

Defender Gabriel Magalhaes, with a header, opened the score (50) for the five-time world champions at the Arena Pantanal World Cup stadium.

But the Venezuelan attacker (85) equalized with a beautiful pirouette in the final stretch of a game in which Vinotinto, directed by the Argentine Fernando Batista, made Fernando Diniz’s Seleção look very earthy.

Brazil unexpectedly lost its perfect run after having beaten Bolivia (5-1) and Peru (1-0) in September, and lost the lead in the tie with Argentina, which won three consecutive victories by defeating Paraguay earlier (1- 0) in Buenos Aires.

Now, his pride wounded, he must prepare for a highly demanding clash: visit Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay (4th) on Tuesday in Montevideo.

Venezuela, for its part, fell to sixth position, with four points, and will open the fourth day against Chile (5th) on the same day in Maturín.

News in development.

With AFP

