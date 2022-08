A man manually adjusts prices for products at his grocery store in Caracas, Venezuela, January 18, 2022. | Photo: EFE / Rayner Peña R.

Venezuela has accumulated inflation of 48.4% in the first seven months of the year, with increases of 11.4% in June alone and 7.5% in July, according to data released this Monday by the country’s Central Bank (BCV). .

The institution has not updated information on the behavior of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) since June 17, when it announced that the change in May was 6.5%.

Now, official data shows that prices for goods and services nearly doubled in June, although the rise slowed last month to 7.5%.

The averages of the last two months are the highestVenezuela accumulates inflation of 48.4% until July so far this year, with June being the only period with double-digit inflation in 2022.

The segments of the economy that registered the greatest increases last month were education services (12%), leisure and culture (10.8%) and housing services (9.5%).

On the other hand, the measurement prepared by the Observatory of Finance of Venezuela (OVF), an independent body, pointed to an accumulated inflation of 62% in the first seven months of the year.