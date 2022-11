How did you feel about this matter?

Products for sale at the Quinta Crespo market on September 23, 2022 in Caracas, capital of Venezuela. The Venezuelan currency, the bolivar, lost almost half its value in the first year of circulation after the last currency conversion. | Photo: EFE/Rayner Pena R.

Between January and October of this year, Venezuela accumulated inflation of 142.6%, according to estimates released this Monday by the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF), an entity formed by former deputies and economic experts.

According to the OVF, inflation in October was 14.5%, more than double that recorded by the Central Bank (BCV), which last Friday concluded that the rate would be 6.2%.

The Observatory said the biggest rises last month were domestic gas (56%), water and urban cleaning (27%), landline telephony (19%), mobile telephony (19.5%), internet service (11% ) and land transport (8.2%).

“The dynamics of price increases far exceed the adjustment of the bolivar (the local currency) against the dollar, which clearly corresponds to a problem of overvaluation or exchange rate lag. In other words, imported goods are cheaper than those produced in-house,” the report says.