Venezuela accumulated inflation of 100.8% in the first half of 2023, according to estimates released this Thursday (6) by the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF), an entity formed by economists and specialists outside the country’s Central Bank.

In June alone, prices became more expensive, on average, 8.5%, with variations that include a rise of 19.5% in the service sector, 6.9% in housing rentals, 7% in the category of food and non-alcoholic beverages alcohol and 9.1% in expenses related to transportation.

Increases were also recorded in costs in the area of ​​health (7.2%), clothing and footwear (7.8%), education (8%), restaurants and hotels (8.7%) and recreation (9%).

Inflation for the sixth month of the year surpasses that recorded in May, when it closed at 7.6%, still according to OVF estimates.

The Central Bank of Venezuela, the only official entity to communicate the behavior of inflation, does not follow any periodicity to release these reports.

According to its last publication, made on June 19, the country accumulated a 96.3% increase in the price of products and services in the first five months of the year.

In December 2021, Venezuela emerged from the hyperinflation into which it sank in 2017 and which, for four years, reduced the value of the bolivar, the official currency, as well as the confidence of citizens in it, which is why they informally adopted the dollar in an attempt to protect your income.