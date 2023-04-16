Fabiola Ferrero, a Venezuelan journalist and photographer, at her home in Bogotá, on April 14, 2023. CELLO CAMACHO

Fabiola Ferrero (Caracas, 1991) goes everywhere with the first volume of Eugenio Montejo’s complete poetry in a ziploc bag. When she feels that she is lost and she doesn’t know where to frame her camera, she reads a bit to focus. She thus came to the series of photos with which she was recognized a few days ago with the World Press Photo in the long-term project category, being the first Venezuelan photographer to receive this award. In the photo that opens the selection titled “I don’t hear the birds” a woman appears with a backpack on the bare shoulders of a man while they cross the Táchira river towards Venezuela.

“I took that photo at the border, in the middle of a pandemic, for the magazine Time. The river was swollen, the trocheros helped the women and children to cross because the bridge was closing. It was the people who were returning, a person carrying another on their shoulders, a person from the outside looking at the country in, from that distance”, the Venezuelan photojournalist who has lived in Colombia for three years, when the pandemic changed, recounted by video call. His plans.

That distance exercise has marked Ferrero’s work in recent years. The title that makes up the award-winning work was taken from Montejo’s poetry like a compass. In an opening verse the poet says: “I must be far away because I don’t hear the birds” and Ferrero can recite the rest in one breath. In the other World Press Photo winning images there is a house split in half; a landslide of abandoned books at a university; a couple dancing tango in a corner of Parque Central, a jewel of Caracas architecture that has come to less; a macaw in the rain, the tar-stained fingers of someone on a boat on the polluted Lake Maracaibo; a sunken oil tank; the perspective of police boots and rifle butts that a protester has when he has been thrown to the ground to be arrested.

The photos cover the last six years, the hard years of the “shocking images from Venezuela” that the television news have announced, in which it became a challenge and a deceptive temptation to tell the country with a single photo. “It is very difficult for me to find that image of impact, which is why working in news agencies has not gone well for me. I focus on the subtleties and that is what I naturally end up looking for, because it resembles my own processes, which are slow”, says Ferrero. “In photography I have found a way to honor the slowness of the processes, above the impact that a single image can have. In the nuances is the space where I am interested in working, because nothing is definitive there”.

That common face of the coverage of Venezuela has been the enormous humanitarian crisis that the South American country is experiencing, the same one that has spread to millions of Venezuelans throughout the region and that drags down a huge balance of human rights violations in which it has also dissolved democracy. But in Ferrero’s photos the contrasts are not so evident. “It subtly presents a multi-layered theme of regional relevance, arousing curiosity and evoking a comparison between the photographer’s memory and the broader reality,” said the jury who awarded him the award. And when she tries to put words to what she has seen these years, she says it like this: “There is a walking wound. We have a lot of weight and pain. All. But one is acquiring a certain mettle and you carry it, you walk slowly, but you carry it”.

Fabiola Ferrero returns to Venezuela frequently for work. Last year I publishedor The wells run dry, a book after having won the important Carmignac Photojournalism Award that collects the images of his travels around the country in search of traces of a blurred middle class and the lost promise of oil. In Bogotá, she put down roots with the Semillero Migrante project, which for two years has offered training and support to photographers interested in migrant issues. “The world of photojournalism is tremendously elitist. There are a lot of talent who don’t speak English or who can’t afford a photography school”. For this, together with 20 teachers and 6 mentors, she has accompanied between 10 and 12 students per year to find their voice in photography. “The search for your own voice goes through a guide that will help you find it,” she says. She has built hers as a fellow from the Magnum Foundation and also with the help of the American documentary photographer Maggie Steber, who was her mentor during a training at VII Photo Agency.

