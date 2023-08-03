A few weeks ago, in the conversation on social networks, the triumph in masterchef Australia of the traditional cachapa, that corn cake cooked in budare and stuffed with fresh cheese presented by one of the more than seven million migrants who have left the country in the last decade. The participant of Venezuelan origin Antonio Cruz Vaamonde was the star of that episode of the version of this popular Banijay format that has never been produced for the screens of Venezuela, because Venezuelan television has been left out of the furor of game shows and entertainment franchises that, with the advent of streaminghave managed to sustain the audience of most of the free-to-air channels in the world.

It has also run out of live news coverage, as government censorship after 20 years has transformed the media and disconnected them from the streets. More than 500 media outlets have closed in two decades of Chavismo, almost half of which are radio stations. In that account there are a handful of regional television stations and there is Radio Caracas Televisión (RCTV), the first Venezuelan television channel and the one that achieved the largest share of the screen.

In it prime time on a Sunday night in July, four channels repeat llanero heart, a musical diffusion program promoted by an official of the Nicolás Maduro Administration. It was broadcast on Vive, created by Hugo Chávez 20 years ago to promote community and cultural journalism; TV Fanb, the Armed Forces channel that aired during Maduro’s first year in power; Tves, the signal that was born after the closure 16 years ago of the critic RCTV; and on VTV, the state station. Although the number of channels has grown in recent years, Venezuelans who do not have access to cable television services or platforms are condemned to outdated programming, chained and with high doses of Chavista propaganda.

Of 19 open channels, only eight are privately owned. The “communication hegemony” to which Chávez aspired has expression in that grid. Of the eight private channels, at least five are from capitals associated with the Government. “Television continues to be the most massive medium, but what has been happening in Venezuela is that, with the years of Chávez’s networks and the closure of RCTV, there was a change in consumption and people created their antibodies to television. national”, explains Carlos Correa, director of the NGO Espacio Público.

An image of the program 'Corazón llanero'.

While the state channels were linked on a Sunday night, there were no better options on private television. On two channels they broadcast the results of the lotteries that now offer prizes in dollars in a country where for more than 15 years it was prohibited to have foreign currencies that were not granted by the Government. Later, a block of Brazilian, Mexican and Colombian novels that were released between 10 and 20 years ago would begin, such as the king of cattle, What we women keep silent and divine child. In Globovisión, in that same space, they dedicated an extensive segment to analyzing with journalists the latest intricacies of the relationship between Meghan Markle and Prince Enrique. Until 2012, this was the only news channel 24 in Venezuela, with intense coverage critical of the Government. Before its sale, after which he radically changed his editorial line, he received fines of more than two million dollars for broadcasting a prison riot live. This led the other newscasts to drop much of their live coverage, with off-screen consequences. “The absence of a strong television has further fostered the fragmentation of the debate in Venezuela and the growth of mistrust. The public agenda today has been impoverished by television”, adds Correa.

The book Informational and cultural consumption in Venezuela, recently published, reviews this sector through a survey. In 2022, Venezuelans preferred cable TV for entertainment (47%), followed by Facebook (37%) and, in last place, local free-to-air television (26%). Do zapping in Venezuela is to look at a catalog of the past both in content and in the precarious levels of production of the programs. Censorship and self-censorship, the lack of investment in the television industry and the loss of quality of the products have caused the public to migrate to cable and other platforms, the investigation concludes. That is why the closure of Directv operations in Venezuela in 2020, the satellite television service with the highest penetration in the country, meant a duel for many Venezuelans.

“When Directv left, it was a shock in the popular world because it was such a bad escape to open television,” says Correa, who compiled the research together with Marcelino Bisbal. In addition, in Venezuela, where purchasing power has fallen brutally in the midst of voracious inflation and a recession that brought GDP to a third of its size, there is a growing secondary and pirate market for accounts lent on platforms as a way to access better and current contents in view of the non-existence of bank credit in the country, the main method of contracting streaming.

soap opera drought

Venezuelan television has not undergone the conversion processes that have occurred in other countries such as neighboring Colombia, where the main chains are still in force as large content producers. The economic crisis and government control separated her from that process. Already in 2003, the so-called Resorte law to regulate content imposed a tight corset on the producers of the so-called cultural soap opera, a genre further removed from melodrama and closer to reality and social criticism. This year, however, the return of drama production has been announced, with drama queen Lupita Ferrer in the cast. This comes after a nearly decade-long drought for new soap operas. The Venevisión channel is betting on recovering the Venezuelan market while maintaining other international channels. The rebound in the economy has put opportunities in television production back on the scene in a country that once had one of the most powerful audiovisual industries and made soap operas an export product, as Turkish dramas are today. This bet has the challenge ahead of it, not only to conquer the public again, but also to find talent in a sector that has become unprofessional due to migration and make the investments to update itself. When talking about 8K television, Venezuela is just getting into HD technology.

While private channels are making efforts to reactivate production, Maduro launched a new television program two months ago, the third in 10 years of government. In the space of two hours called With Mature+ the president reads the news, messages on social networks, challenges opponents and enemies of his government and interacts with his officials. He is joined by two young female drivers to present up-to-the-minute previews and management reports, and Sira, an artificial intelligence avatar. Maduro also acts as an interviewer in segments with the studio audience. A few weeks ago he interviewed a Venezuelan scientist who won a National Geographic award for his work in preserving the Marguerite Parrot. A couple of birds were on set in a cage and the president asked if they bit. After hesitating, he refrained from sticking a finger into the cage to test. Every Monday there is a new episode that is broadcast on the State channel that is linked to the extensive network of open signals and social networks of the Chavista grid.

