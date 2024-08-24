To say that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is irritated by the decision of his friend, Nicolás Maduro, to declare himself the winner of the elections in Venezuela is an understatement. I am told that he is “furious and worried,” especially since his special foreign affairs adviser, Celso Amorin, has already given him to understand that the cards in Venezuela are already on the table. Maduro will not turn back and will continue to govern. Perhaps with an even tougher hand.

For Lula, who had to wait for his old friend’s decision not to give up power, the problem is exacerbated because his party, the PT, had already announced its support for Maduro’s supposed victory. Lula had to explain that he was not the head of his party and that he was now the president of a centre-left government. And he demanded that Maduro’s government show the minutes of the elections that declared him the winner.

No one can deny that Lula has tried in every way in recent weeks to remain firm in his intention to have Maduro present the election results in which it would be clear, in the light of day, that he had won the dispute fairly. He has allied himself with the presidents of Colombia and Chile to try to find a way out of a path that seemed blind. He tried, in every way, to ensure that Maduro did not make a false step or trample on democracy.

Lula was playing with good cards, since his friendship, even personal, first with Hugo Chávez and then with Nicolás Maduro, was always indisputable. Lula went so far as to say that Venezuela was not a dictatorship. He was convinced that at this critical moment, Maduro would not abandon him.

And Lula’s failure in the tangled conflict in Venezuela goes beyond his presidency. It’s not that Brazilians are losing sleep over Maduro’s anti-democratic dealings. Now they are focused on the upcoming municipal elections. Lula could be affected by them, since his foreign policy, his desire to intervene in world problems and its ongoing wars, is fundamental to one of his dreams, to secure a fourth re-election in 2026.

Lula, especially with regard to his own party, cannot confront Maduro. He will have to find some way to make his position as mediator in Venezuela evident, something that is becoming more difficult with each passing moment in the face of the anti-democratic abuses of his friend Maduro, who even went so far as to advise him, if he was nervous, to “have a chamomile tea.”

Perhaps Lula did not fully understand that Maduro, pardon the refrain, is turning out to be “tougher” than he thought. And at the same time, if there is one thing the Brazilian president cannot achieve, it is a break with Venezuela, a key element of his ambitions to count on the continent.

This semi-desperate situation that Lula is experiencing with Maduro’s stubbornness reminded me of an anecdote during the Franco government that is often repeated with all dictators. During the government of Generalissimo Franco, the figure of the Christian Democrat Joaquín Ruiz Jiménez stood out, a central figure who became the Spanish ambassador to the Holy See and even Minister of Education.

Ruiz Jiménez founded the magazine Notebooks for Dialogue, where he juggled to inject some doses of democracy, although sometimes it had to be half camouflaged. As the Christian Democrat was a friend of Pope Paul VI, considered progressive and an enemy of Franco, he once got him to write an article for the magazine that appeared on the front page and which Ruiz Jiménez took advantage of to publish more daring articles in the hope that Franco would not dare to ban it as he often did.

Franco went so far as to appoint the Christian Democrat as Minister of Education, until one day he called him in. He waited for him at the door of his office. Without even letting him in, he pointed at him with his finger and said: “I have been told that you are very restless.” The minister, with his intellectual elegance, apparently responded: “My general, restlessness is a fundamental dimension of the human soul.” And Franco, giving him a little push, dismissed him saying: “Blah, blah, blah!” When the minister returned home, a government motorcyclist had already preceded him with his resignation as minister.

Today, Maduro is not Franco, nor is Lula the Spanish intellectual Ruíz Jiménez. But it is conceivable that if the Brazilian president were to speak to Maduro, at this moment, about the disquiet of the soul of politics and democracy, he could end up receiving another insult: “Blah, blah, blah,” this time from his lifelong friend.

