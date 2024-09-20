We live in a world where reality is increasingly subordinated to the narrative. The emergence of social media has put an end to the notion that “a picture is worth a thousand words.” We go through everyday life inundated with audiovisual material, narratives and symbols that are completely emptied of content, or worse, whose content has been perverted by opaque interests. Although there are still those who resist and try to stay on the path of evidence and proven data, we see post-truth taking over, irremediably in some cases. Doubt grows and with it the skepticism of people who, paradoxically, by doubting everything and losing the orientation of credible institutions, are even more susceptible to the phenomenon.

Little by little, before the eyes of our society and the international community, Maduro’s Venezuela and his regime (now undoubtedly dictatorial) became one of the greatest representations of these dynamics, so characteristic of the 21st century. Chavismo has skillfully identified the cracks that the rise of post-truth has generated in Western democracies and has used it as a fundamental weapon to remain in power.

Their post-factual narratives are often based on outright lies or partially true ideas, accompanied by actions that contradict their message. They use this tactic as an umbrella within a common but insidious strategy, capturing the sympathy of activists and intellectuals, who, without delving into the facts, accept the discourse without questioning it or, worse still, based on the radical questioning of the experience and ideas of anyone who opposes it. The exploitation of distrust and distorted facts for political control has been a constant in the regime’s strategy.

Within the country, where reality hits everyone who goes out into the street and experiences it firsthand, dismantling any discursive effort, little by little this exercise has been failing. The real electoral results of June 28th demonstrate this: it is not possible to convince a people, victim of the most atrocious abuses, that they live in a paradise of social justice. Outside our borders there is still a long way to go to dismantle this framework, especially due to the insistence of a Bourbon left, in seeing Venezuela as a revolutionary utopia realized.

A prime example of this new language is the constant reference to “peace.” Since the fraud in the presidential elections, thousands of Venezuelans have taken to the streets, social media and other spaces to demonstrate their rejection of the “official results,” expressing their discontent through protests, tweets and posts. The government’s response to “defend peace” has been an unprecedented wave of repression, with more than 1,700 citizens detained, including 200 minors, especially in the most popular sectors. Many have denounced the violation of their rights, isolation and the assignment of public defenders instead of those they trust, in addition to being charged with crimes as serious as terrorism or incitement to hatred.

Under this “pacifist” halo, they launched Operation Tuntún, a persecutory police and military deployment to arbitrarily raid homes and arrest dissidents. Many of them have been forced to flee the country, fearing torture, a method well documented in numerous reports by the United Nations and local NGOs. The novelty has been the use of social media by the agents themselves to document and publish, through dystopian videos, their own misdeeds. Peace, in Maduro’s language, means repression, fear and censorship, the peace of prisons and rifles.

Another example is the use of the word “freedom” in the Venezuelan context. Although they claim to promote freedom of critical thought, they have tried for years to dominate social media. Now, after the fraud, they seek to restrict the use of WhatsApp and X (Twitter) by describing them as threats to humanity.

In a nod to the European left, Jorge Rodríguez, president of the AN, recently referred to ending Technofeudalism, a term coined by Yanis Varoufakis, former Greek minister and international icon of the alternative left. However, Rodríguez omitted that in Varoufakis’s thesis these platforms are managed cooperatively by citizens and not centralized by the State to silence them.

The discourse that addresses the regulation of these platforms, which in the international context has progressive nuances, is used in Venezuela to censor content and detain citizens. In parallel, they do not blush when imprisoning at least 14 journalists according to figures from the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP), which has also denounced, only during 2024, up to 51 cases of violations of press freedom, including media closures, vandalism and other abuses.

Who could oppose the concept of “participatory and protagonistic democracy” that Chavismo repeated like a mantra?

Until recently, Venezuela was considered a hybrid system, where democratic and totalitarian elements coexisted in tension. For 25 years, constant elections were the element that, according to the government, validated the existence of a democracy, despite indications to the contrary.

Since June 28, this has ended. We have fallen into an unprecedented political crisis due to the publication of election results without legal basis. The CNE has not presented results broken down by state nor has it carried out the audits required by law. In addition, it delegated, without legal justification, the resolution to a controlled Supreme Court of Justice while reports from international observers have indicated that the elections did not meet international standards and were riddled with irregularities.

Democracy is not limited to elections. It implies respect for freedoms and dissent and the guarantee of basic rights. The Venezuelan government, under a façade of leftist language, creates a parallel reality that hides massive and grotesque crimes against its citizens. The exploitation of post-truth has paved the way for Maduro to brazenly talk about fighting corruption while proven corrupt people sit next to him, to “defend” the Palestinian cause while massively arresting his own citizens, to raise the flags of anti-imperialism while oil transnationals expand their interests in the country, to condemn extractivism while committing ecocide in the Orinoco, to question the legitimacy of the electoral records presented by the opposition while hiding those of their own witnesses who would ratify them, and to say revolution while crushing the popular uprising against his fraud.