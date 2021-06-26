Those sanctions, imposed beginning in 2017, include: a ban on the export of weapons or any equipment that could be used in internal repression, as well as sanctions against dozens of Caracas officials related to asset freezes and a travel ban..

After the hot events in Venezuela since January 2019 and the crisis of the power struggle, relations between Caracas and the European Union deteriorated further, with the Union adopting a position against the authorities in Venezuela, and declaring its recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as president, after the latter – who is the Assembly President, announced The National (Parliament) at the time – on January 23, himself as acting president.

The EU has adopted a series of measures against Venezuela, as part of tough international positions led by Washington, regarding the situation in Caracas. While the country suffers from the consequences of the sanctions imposed on it at the level of internal conditions, this has imposed a number of difficulties.

The relationship between Venezuela and the European Union, since January 2019 in particular, has gone through a series of developments and episodes of tension, culminating in European positions against Caracas, to which Venezuela responded diplomatically on more than one level, such as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s declaration that the European Union ambassador is “not desirable” and asked her to leave.

But the month of July of last year 2020 witnessed a decline in the intensity of the confrontation, and the two sides agreed to maintain “strengthening diplomatic contacts at the highest level” within the framework of serious cooperation governed by the rules of international law, and Venezuela also backed away from the expulsion of the EU ambassador. The union – in practice – dropped its recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as “interim president” of Venezuela, after the latter lost his position as Speaker of Parliament in the last elections..

Legal action

The ruling issued in the middle of last week was based on the fact that the measures taken against Caracas had unintended consequences, and directly affected the people and the health and humanitarian situation in general inside Venezuela, and then the ruling recognized the need to reconsider the measures.

This is according to what is confirmed by the lawyer in international law in Caracas, Isabel Franjieh, who explains in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the meaning of the ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union, and says that “the ruling overturned a previous ruling issued by the General Court that had forbidden Venezuela The right to legally challenge the restrictive measures issued against her, and then return the case to the court for consideration“.

She notes that “the judgment established Venezuela’s right to appeal the restrictive measures against it, and therefore it has the right to appeal against them,” noting that Caracas had previously submitted an appeal against the judgment of the General Court, in which it demanded the abolition of the restrictive measures imposed on it because it directly affects the economic and social situation and morale inside Venezuela and affect the human rights situation, in view of the procedures adopted by the Council of the European Union on November 13, 2017, Venezuela also submitted an extension to the cancellation request to include two new regulations adopted by the Council to extend the penal restriction on Caracas, and the appeal was rejected when it was submitted on February 6, 2018..

Franjieh explains that the court’s ruling was based on a legal issue, which is that Venezuela, as a member of the European Union, does not have the right or is not qualified to act legally against the measures adopted by the Union, and therefore cannot appeal, in addition to that Venezuela has not proven that the sanctions affected the interior directly.

legal error

In November 2019, Venezuela submitted an appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union to overturn the ruling of the General Court, and the Court of Justice decided – last Tuesday – that the General Court had committed a legal error, and that the ruling should be reconsidered. She indicated that these measures affected Venezuela’s ability to purchase goods and services at the time of the pandemic, and that in front of this economic blockade, Caracas was unable to purchase these important commodities such as food and medicine at a time when the world was facing a global pandemic..

As for the legal error mentioned in the judgment of the Court of Justice, it is summarized – according to the lawyer in international law – in the matter that “this judgment was intended as a result that had a negative impact on another situation (..) the effect of this judgment had an effect that was not required of him. This legal error came as a result of external political influences, international interests, economic interests and alliance interests against the Venezuelan interior.. meaning that the economic restrictions and restrictions on the state did not affect the rulers (officials), but directly affected the internal, social, humanitarian and health situation in Venezuela.“.

political dimensions

Relations between Venezuela and the European Union are “convulsive”; Given the nature of the political situation in this Latin country since the era of former President Hugo Chavez, and in light of the great tension with the regional environment, especially with the United States of America, which considers this country its back garden, and accordingly, the “European Union” is often guided by American policy. To Latin American countries, including Venezuela.

This is what is confirmed in exclusive statements by “Sky News Arabia”, a researcher in international relations and expert in Latin American affairs, Dr. Hamdi Omar Haddad, who points out that “Venezuela witnessed major events during the last period, punctuated by skirmishes and a coup attempt, then violent foreign intervention.” By Washington, the US National Security Adviser under former US President Trump, John Bolton, threatened to raise the possibility of military intervention in Caracas.“.

The expert on Latin American affairs pointed out that “the European Union is following the American policy approach, and tried to stifle the Bolivarian regime in Caracas, and it had a set of measures, including going along with the Trump administration in recognizing the opposition leader in Venezuela, Juan Guaido, as the legitimate interim president of the country, and then followed that Sanctions against the regime in Caracas, including freezing the assets of 19 people (the number of those covered by the sanctions was subsequently increased to 55 people) on charges of violating human rights and suppressing demonstrators, as well as a ban on the export of weapons or any similar equipment.

He adds: “What is remarkable is that Venezuela – in parallel with the diplomatic measures it has taken to respond to European decisions – is to resort to the legal path, as it did not maintain the withdrawal of ambassadors and the expulsion of representatives of the European Union, so it filed the lawsuit, which was rejected by the European General Court in 2019, which is the second highest A European court, and then came the surprise by the ruling issued a few days ago by the European Court of Justice, which upheld Venezuela’s right to request the abolition of sanctions, which brings the case back for consideration.“.

The ruling – in Haddad’s perception – “opens a glimmer of hope about the mechanism of dealing between the two parties,” especially since there are two issues that must be focused on The first issue is that the European countries were not all on the same position towards Caracas, citing the positions of countries such as Italy, Greece and Spain, that were not adopting the same European trend against the regime in Venezuela. As for the second issue, it is related to the different policies that the European Union found that the current US President Joe Biden is following towards Venezuela, which encouraged the Europeans to work separately, moving away from their previous decisions, and relying on the results of the parliamentary elections that took place in Venezuela, and then canceling the recognition of Juan Guido..