From the political sphere, through the economic and social, the Venezuela of Nicolás Maduro today it is a nation divided into two very different parts. The country has been politically polarized for almost 20 years and socioeconomic inequality is increasingly accentuated.

It is no longer just about opponents and chavistas, but the most palpable reality is that of social classes. A majority that is in extreme poverty that, according to various studies, reaches 80% of the population, and a small group that can access certain “privileges”.

Some economists and politicians see the latter sector as an “elite” group that it became richer, while others point out that it is the remainder of a middle class that, they say, is about to disappear and of which there are no official data, because the income is not public, nor is there a proper definition.

According to the most recent study on the Venezuelan middle class, published last February by the consulting firm Anova Policy Research, the real average income of this sector of society, “regardless” of the definition of the concept used, it has fallen more than 70% since 2010.

A building under construction in a middle class neighborhood in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo EFE

“And today, approximately 9 out of 10 families considered middle class at the beginning of the decade, it is no longer so, “adds the firm’s document that uses several concepts to define it, including a 2011 World Bank study that considers this sector as one that has income that allows it to protect yourself in negative events and with a certain degree of economic stability.

Drop in income

This theory sets the lower income threshold at $ 10 per capita per day and the upper threshold at $ 50, adjusted for purchasing power parity. According to this and the firm’s data, the percentage of the population living with this income range it went from 62.0% in 2010 to 15.5% in 2020.

The consulting firm clarifies that in order to reach the conclusion of the “abrupt and sustained” fall of the middle class, it carried out a fusion of several theories and NGO surveys in Venezuela on households and points out that the erosion for this sector began in 2013 with the “income shock”.

Sale of used cars in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo EFE

Since that year, Venezuela has faced a severe economic contraction that experts in the area adduce to the policies implemented by the government of the late President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) and who continued with his successor Nicolás Maduro.

The economist and former deputy Ángel Alvarado summarizes these policies in three: the destruction of economic rights (the fall in the minimum wage until today it is less than one dollar, the expropriation of companies and with it the disappearance of jobs), the country’s over-indebtedness and the destruction of the oil industry.

The middle class “basically is destroyed when jobs are destroyed and jobs are destroyed when the economy enters an economic contraction,” says Alvarado, who argues that this sector “He disappeared” In Venezuela.

Street vendors in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo EFE

In the Caribbean country, there are sectors in large cities in which the crisis seems non-existent. The rise of small new businesses, the sale of imported products and brand-new vehicles – an industry that has been paralyzed for years – are an example of this sector of society that has certain privileges.

They are people who, in addition, have access to foreign exchange and a better quality of services, despite the fact that they fail at the national level. Their purchasing power allows them to combat power outages with power plants, pay for a water truck to face the lack of this resource or a more stable internet service than that offered by the State.

But despite having the purchasing power to combat the ravages of the crisis, their quality of life conditions are also affected, since there are unavoidable situations even with money.

Overview of a lower-class neighborhood in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo EFE

The other large sector can hardly access any of these “privileges”. According to data from the Living Conditions Survey (Encovi), carried out by universities in the country, 80% of the population is in extreme poverty.

The study takes into account the minimum income of the population, malnutrition, services, education, employment or housing conditions, among others.

These people do not get to obtain a basic food basket, much less to consume proteins, such as red meat or chicken, and they must face days without water, electricity, gas or internet.

EFE Agency