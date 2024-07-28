LThe three witnesses of the majority opposition before the National Electoral Board of Venezuela denounced this Sundaywhen presidential elections are held in the country, impediments to accessing the headquarters of the institution.

“Juan Carlos (Caldera), Perkins (Rocha) and I We have not been able to enter the National Electoral Council“l”, said former deputy Delsa Solórzano at a press conference, on behalf of this group appointed by the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – the main opposition coalition – as witnesses before the electoral body.

The anti-Chavez activist explained that by not being present at the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE), they cannot channel “in real time” the incidents they receive during the development of the process. with the institution’s rectors, which is why – he said – they depend on an “intermediary” or cell phone communications to handle and resolve cases.

However, Solórzano andHe said that this “obstacle”, as well as “all” the previous ones, will be overcome, so they will continue to insist on having access to the CNE.

On the other hand, he celebrated the “extraordinary” participation in the elections, in which ten candidates are competing, including the standard-bearer of the PUD, former ambassador Edmundo González Urrutia, and President Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking a third consecutive term in power.

Hours earlier, González Urrutia’s campaign command had reported that some of its electoral witnesses had been denied access to the voting centers. Solórzano assured that, despite not being present at the CNE, “all incidents have been duly reported” to the entity.

Previously, these same people had already denounced obstacles in the accreditation of electoral witnesses. Through a video shared on X, former deputy Solórzano said that the CNE has implemented “different mechanisms” in the automated system to slow down the accreditation of 100 percent of the witnesses.

“We have not been able to make progress in the mass accreditation of witnesses due to a system that, it seems, is designed to slow down the process,” said Solórzano in the company of anti-Chavez supporters Juan Carlos Caldera, leader of the Primero Justicia party, and Perkins Rocha, campaign advisor for the PUD.

Solórzano explained that “accrediting the PUD witnesses one by one” given the enormous volume “is practically impossible,” so he asked the CNE to “resolve the technical problem.”

EFE