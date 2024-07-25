Former Ibero-American presidents say that “any attempt at fraud” in Venezuela must be punished

A group of former Ibero-American presidents, who are part of the Freedom and Democracy Group, said on Wednesday that any attempt at fraud in the Venezuelan presidential elections, which will be held on Sunday, must be sanctioned by the international community.

“Any attempt at fraud must be punished with the maximum sanctions, and effective international prosecution must be carried out against Nicolás Maduro and his closest circle,” Libertad y Democracia said in a statement.

The group is made up of the Dominican president, Luis Abinader, and the former presidents of the Spanish Government, José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, as well as the former presidents Mario Abdo Benítez, from Paraguay; Jeanine Áñez and Jorge Quiroga, from Bolivia; Felipe Calderón and Vicente Fox, from Mexico, and Iván Duque and Andrés Pastrana, from Colombia.

Former presidents Osvaldo Hurtado, Jamil Mahuad and Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador; Rafael Calderón and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez of Costa Rica; Mireya Moscoso of Panama; and Mauricio Macri of Argentina are also part of this initiative. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó and former governor of Puerto Rico Luis Fortuño are also members.