They advance the elections in Venezuela And in Colombia, the elections are being followed with anticipation. Venezuelan actors and actresses are calling on people to vote “for change” in the neighbouring country.

The elections in Venezuela are taking place with some problems, but, in general, in relative calm. In order for all Venezuelans who can vote to do so, anywhere in the world, celebrities sent messages through their social networks.

Actress Coraima Torres, who has starred in several soap operas, said on her Instagram account: “Hello, I’m here to invite all Venezuelans to vote, including those of us who are abroad. Let’s vote with desire, without desire; with faith, without faith; “with optimism, without optimism; believing, not believing; with strength, without strength. But we need to go out and vote. Please, let us vote,” he said.

For his part, Luciano D’Alessandro, who starred in the soap opera ‘La ley del corazón’, said in a video he uploaded to his Instagram profile: “For the much needed change in my beautiful Venezuela, Vote!. He added: “When your hopes are trampled on time and again, it is only logical to be afraid of a new hope, it is totally understandable, but what cannot be lost is the hope of seeing millions of Venezuelans return to their country. That is why it is important to go out and vote this Sunday.”

Ernesto Calzadilla, a famous actor and presenter, was more concise and summed up his feelings on this crucial day in four words. “The winds of freedom are blowing,” he said.

‘We are united’

Renowned actress Rudy Rodrígiuez, who gained great recognition for her role in the soap opera ‘El Inútil’, alongside Víctor Mallarino, stated on her social networks: “All Venezuelans in the world are united by the same purpose: FREEDOM.”

