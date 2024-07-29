In the midst of a tense election day in which Venezuela decides whether Nicolás Maduro continues as president, a survey conducted by The American firm Edison Researchbased on surveys of people after they voted, gives opposition candidate Edmundo González as the favorite.

This was learned thanks to a report presented by the firm, according to which, as of 1 pm, it had participated at least 42 percent of the population is eligible to do so, i.e. more than 9 million people.

The survey consulted 6,846 voters from 100 polling stations in different parts of the country to establish how the votes would be distributed on the day.The results show Edmundo González with a significant advantage, having 65 percent of the votes compared to Nicolás Maduro’s 31 percent, that is, a difference of at least 34 percent.

This survey followed the method known as word of mouth, which involves polling voters immediately after they have left the polling stations.

“Our exit poll projects a resounding victory for Edmundo González. The opposition candidate had broad support across all demographic groups except one,” said Edison Executive Vice President Rob Farbman.

“Nicolás Maduro is not only losing by a wide margin among the main opposition groups, such as younger and urban voters, but he is also down by double digits among what had been the PSUV’s strong electorate: voters over 60 years old and rural voters,” he added.

These data were released almost in parallel with another poll published by the Chavistas, which, on the contrary, gave Nicolás Maduro the majority of votes up to noon of the day.

This is a study supposedly developed by the firm ‘Lewis and Thompson’, which would have used the same method and would give Maduro received 55 percent of the votes compared to González’s 34 percent.

However, it is important to note that the firm ‘Lexis and Thompson’ does not exist, This poll has been labelled false, despite the fact that it was disseminated by allies of the Chavista regime such as former presidents of Ecuador and Bolivia, Rafael Correa and Evo Morales.

Distributing survey results is a crime

The rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Aime Nogal, recalled “the prohibition of the advance of results” of the presidential elections that are being held this Sunday in Venezuela, as well as “the publication of surveys”after some pollsters – some of which were detected as fake when verification filters were applied – showed alleged exit polls on social media.

Through X, the rector, without referring to any specific sample, reported that she has been in contact with political organizations and pollsters to remind them of this prohibition, reflected in the General Regulations of the Organic Law of Electoral Processes.

“It is prohibited to publish or disclose, through any means of social communication or other form of dissemination, during the period of seven days prior to the voting act, the results of surveys or opinion polls that aim to make known the preferences or voting intention of voters,” states the regulation, which, according to the official, covers the election day.

For his part, the candidate of the largest opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, wrote in X that “false data is circulating that violates the law,” while expressing that, from the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), they are “respectful of the norm” and await “very calmly the results” of the elections.

“We trust that everyone will do the same. We invite citizens to continue participating!” said the anti-Chavez activist.

In these elections, in which 10 candidates are competing, President Nicolás Maduro seeks to continue the legacy of Chavismo, in power since 1999, while González Urrutia is running for office for the first time.

Edmundo González Urrutia says he is “more than pleased” with expectations about results



The presidential candidate of Venezuela’s main opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, said on Sunday that he was “more than pleased” with the expectations regarding the results of the elections, in which he is competing against nine candidates, including the current president Nicolás Maduro.

In a press conference, the standard-bearer of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) congratulated the Venezuelans for “this historic day”, during which there was a “Mass participation never seen in recent years“.

“We are more than pleased with the expectations we have for the results,” said the former ambassador, accompanied by his main supporter, the anti-Chavez leader María Corina Machado.

Likewise, the candidate of the majority opposition He called on electoral witnesses to “stay” at the more than 15,000 voting centers “until they receive the corresponding minutes” with the results of the table.

Machado also asked “all Venezuelans to stay in their voting centers (…) on vigil” and “to accompany the members of the table and the witnesses” during the counting process.

“We have fought all these years for this day and these are the crucial minutes, the decisive hours. We need all Venezuelans to be at their polling stations,” said the former deputy, who described the day as “historic” and “heroic.”

The leader also said that they are already “receiving reports” and insisted that “all 24 states are breaking records,” without offering further details.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) is expected to issue a first official bulletin in the evening, before which the dissemination of exit polls and projections on possible results is prohibited, which has not prevented numerous reports of this type from circulating on social networks.

