DDozens of Venezuelans protested in Miami on Sunday for not being able to vote in their country’s presidential elections, since the government of Nicolás Maduro withdrew its diplomatic representations in the United States after breaking diplomatic relations with Washington in 2019.

According to the criteria of

Protesters, many of them draped in Venezuelan flags, gathered in the central Brickell neighborhood in front of the building that housed their country’s consulate in Miami before the closure, now converted into a bank.

“We should be voting in this building (…), but the criminal dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro stole our right to vote. What they will never steal from us is the right to protest against it,” said Adelys Ferro, executive director of the Venezuelan American Caucus, one of the associations that called for the demonstration.

Ferro said the Venezuelan government could have allowed voting in the United States, even without diplomatic delegations, but maintained that it did not want to do so.

This Sunday’s presidential elections will decide between the continuation of Chavismo, which has been in power for 25 years, or the victory of a united opposition.

Allam Chavez settled in the Miami area eight years ago after leaving his hometown of Barquisimeto in northern Venezuela.

This Sunday he is sad about not being able to decide who will govern his country. “I feel tied by not being able to vote. I would feel much better about myself if I could do it.”

His hope is for an opposition victory and the chance to return to Venezuela, where many of his missing relatives live.

Like most of the protesters, Chavez believes Maduro will respect the results of the election, whatever they are, six years after his re-election amid suspicions of fraud.

Rohel Tovar, a Venezuelan who has lived in Miami for 10 years, also hopes for a change of government.

Venezuelan elections. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante Share

“Even if the regime wants to deny us this victory, there will be no way because the participation is overwhelming,” he says.

Maduro, 61, is seeking a third six-year term as the country emerges from a severe crisis that has shrunk GDP by 80 percent in 10 years and forced more than seven million people to flee.

His main rival is diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia, 74, who represents popular opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was unable to run due to political disqualification.

According to the latest data from the Pew Research Center (PWC) collected in 2021, there are about 640,000 Venezuelans living in the United States. 47% of them are in Florida.

Message from US diplomacy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called for respect for the “democratic process” in Venezuela’s presidential election.

“The Venezuelan people deserve an election that truly reflects their will,” Blinken said at a press conference in Japan, calling on “all parties to honour their commitments and respect the democratic process” and warning that “the international community will closely follow” the elections.