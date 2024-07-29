Several dozen motorcyclists who identified themselves as Chavistas arrived at a voting center in Caracas, Venezuela, where opposition witnesses and citizens were waiting for the start of the counting of votes in the presidential elections this Sunday. which led to a confrontation that ended in blows, under the impassive gaze of the police, who did not intervene to stop the fight.

According to the criteria of

The altercation began with the arrival of the pro-government supporters, who insulted the opponentswho also responded to the insults, thus generating the fight, which also ended with some robberies, as confirmed by EFE in the capital of Venezuela.

Among the motorcyclists was Nahum Fernández, head of the Capital District Government, who joined in with the group’s pro-government slogans, further inflaming the spirits of the citizens who were there, some of whom fled for fear of an escalation of violence.

As explained by the NGO Provea on its social network X account, The motorcyclists showed up at the scene in order to “intimidate citizens awaiting the electoral vote” in a central high school in the capital, just a few meters from the Attorney General’s Office.

#28Jul 7:17 PM In each of the voting centers located on Av. Universidad de Caracas, paramilitary groups and pro-government motorcyclists attack and intimidate citizens awaiting vote counting. They are escorted by SEBIN and GNB agents pic.twitter.com/GNPog5r5hV — PROVEA (@_Provea) July 28, 2024

Meanwhile, former Venezuelan governor Andrés Velásquez denounced that some electoral witnesses from the largest opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), were expelled from polling stations at the time of the final count, at the end of the presidential elections, without any reason for it and without being given any argument.

“A serious irregularity is being reported at the polling stations. They are saying that they will not print the minutes so as not to give them to the witness and they are also removing them from the centre,” the anti-Chavez activist said on X, minutes after the PUD called on its supporters to return to the polling stations to witness the counting.

EFE