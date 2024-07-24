The presidential candidate Antonio Ecarri He assured this Wednesday that “Many” citizens in Venezuela “do not want President Nicolás Maduro in power for one more day”which is why he believes that his aspiration is ideal to put an end to Chavismo, which has governed since 1999, and to other “radicalisms” for which he blamed the majority opposition.

According to the criteria of

The former councilor, who defines himself as “the only” option among the 10 candidates who “bets on unity,” told voters that he sees the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) -main opposition bloc- as the “alternative to remove” Maduro who “do not have to vote holding their nose for something they don’t like, just for the sake of voting” against Chavismo.

Therefore, in his closing campaign message – one day before the deadline set by the National Electoral Council (CNE) – Ecarri called on Venezuelans to support his candidacy, which he described as “the option that is worth twice as much,” that is, “the one that can put an end to Maduro’s government and, at the same time, bet on a free, modern and peaceful Venezuela.”

Antonio Ecarri Photo:X: @aecarri Share

“All those who vote for this candidacy (his) will look back in a few years and feel immense pride in having participated, from the very beginning, in the real change that this country needed, which was not to exchange one radicalism for another, nor one disaster for another, but to bury radicalism, misery and confrontation forever,” he said.

Recently, Maduro, who is seeking a third consecutive term in power, referred to Ecarri as “a pain” for insisting on holding a presidential debate that did not take place.

Last Sunday, during a campaign event in the northern state of Aragua, Ecarri said that if someone “wants to have a divided Venezuela,” they can vote “for one of the extremes,” and pointed to the ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV) – which supports Maduro’s candidacy – and the PUD, which is running with former ambassador Edmundo González Urrutia as its standard-bearer.

EFE