US offers Maduro amnesty to leave power, according to ‘The Wall Street Journal’

The United States government has offered an amnesty to Nicolás Maduro and the heads of the Army in exchange for handing over power in Venezuela, according to the newspaper The Wall Street JournalThe exclusive quotes three people familiar with the negotiations as sources, without further details.

According to one of them, Joe Biden’s administration has put “everything on the table” to persuade Maduro to leave the presidency before January, when his current term ends. Another source has detailed that the United States is willing to rule out an extradition request against the Venezuelan president.

In 2020, Washington offered a $15 million reward for information that could lead to the president being prosecuted on charges of conspiring to traffic cocaine into the United States.

He WSJ The US said that Maduro was offered amnesty last year during secret talks in Doha, Qatar. At that time, the Chavista ruled out the possibility of his departure. A source cited by the US media said that the Venezuelan’s position remains the same, although the channel of conversation remains open. Maduro publicly asked the United States last week not to interfere in Venezuela’s “internal affairs.”

The negotiations took place virtually between Jorge Rodríguez, the president of Congress and a confidant of the president, and Daniel Erikson, who heads the Venezuela policy of the White House National Security Council.