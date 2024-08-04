María Corina Machado: “There is no pseudo-legal maneuver that can hide the truth. We are going all the way”

As confirmed yesterday by her campaign command, opposition leader María Corina Machado appeared in Caracas after not appearing in public since Tuesday and publishing a letter in The Wall Street Journal in which he confessed to being in hiding due to constant threats of imprisonment from the government. “We do not promote violence. Going out to protest civilly and peacefully is not violence. We are not going to give up our right to civic protest. We do not fall for provocations, we do not attack, ours is a struggle that transcends the political, we have already won the electoral, now a new stage is coming,” he began by saying before the thousands of opponents who attended today’s call in the capital and the main cities of Venezuela.

Machado referred to the current moment of his struggle. “Now comes a stage that we will live day by day, but we have never been as strong as today. The regime has never been so weak (…) We are living through the most important hours. We all knew that this process is very complex, we all knew the scenarios that were being put forward. Many times we were told that it was impossible to prove the fraud,” he added.

He also spoke out in favor of the expert opinion requested by Maduro from the Electoral Chamber of the TSJ. “Six days later, they have not delivered a single record. The period has expired. There is no pseudo-legal maneuver that can cover up the truth (…) The truth is in our records, in our hearts, in each word that we continue to pronounce in a single cry for freedom from the brave people of Venezuela. Today is a very important day, after six days of brutal repression, they thought they were going to silence us, frighten us or paralyze us, we are going to go all the way (…) They never counted on our organization, on the courage and dedication that has been displayed all these months to form a steel platform, the 600K platform, and more than 60 thousand commanders,” he warned.

In response to the support received by the international community following the publication of the official copies of the minutes, he said: “July 28 marks a milestone from which the transition to democracy in Venezuela began. We continue to move forward, we are united, we know what we have to do and we are doing it well.”