María Corina Machado: “Trust in what comes next, we will collect the election results, we already have 84% of the minutes”

Minutes ago, from the citizen assembly convened yesterday in Caracas, María Corina Machado addressed the country in these critical hours of protests, arrests and pressure from the international community for the publication of the official minutes with the election results: “We knew that they were going to cheat all kinds of things, and that is why we built a citizen network for months, thousands and thousands (…) The official minutes that were kept and scanned are available so that everyone knows that Edmundo González Urrutia won,” she reiterated after the publication of the portal where everyone can consult the voting records that are in the possession of the opposition.

Machado also wanted to refer to the uncertainty that reigns in the opposition sector at this time: “Be confident in what comes next, just as we won, we will collect (the electoral result),” were her words. The leader also called for caution. “We believe in the right to free expression, but this must be peaceful and civil. Let us not fall for the provocations they put forward. They want to pit us against each other as Venezuelans. We got Edmundo to get 70% of the votes. We united a country. Many who believed in Chavismo are with us today. What we are fighting is the fraud of the regime. We sent a message to those institutions (the FANB), they were witnesses at each table and voting center, the military citizens saw with their own eyes the triumph of a country against a tyranny, their duty is to defend popular sovereignty and protect the people of Venezuela. This change is already unstoppable. (…) Do not think that they are going to change or adjust the minutes. We already know the official ones and the world has seen them. We challenge the CNE to deliver the minutes once and for all, what is the delay, what is the fear, if we did it with the people why don’t they publish them, what are they doing…”, he added.

The opposition leader said that the opposition is not willing to negotiate the outcome of the elections. “Popular sovereignty is not negotiable, the only thing we are willing to negotiate is a peaceful transition with guarantees for all parties, as our President Edmundo González has said clearly and categorically (…) I want to announce that we have 84% of the votes.”

He also commented that citizen assemblies were taking place in all the cities of Venezuela. “I ask you to be attentive. The mobilization continues, as does the expression and the right to demonstrate in a civic, peaceful, organized manner. The truth is the truth and we will defend it until the end,” he concluded while the thousands of attendees chanted “we are not afraid.”