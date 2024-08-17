Representative of Uruguay to the OAS: “Do you think that eight million Venezuelans went to do tourism around the world?”

The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States approved by consensus this Friday a resolution demanding that the CNE promptly publish the minutes of the presidential elections of July 28, but more than the resolution itself, the intervention of the representative of Uruguay before the organization, Washington Abdala, has gone viral, who gave a categorical speech on the Venezuelan crisis echoing the statement issued by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights and calling for the unity of the international community in the face of what is happening in the South American country.

Here are some excerpts from his speech:

“Today, what is happening is happening in this territory and in the Dominican Republic. Voices are being added, basically understanding the same thing (…) Let’s be clear about something. The members of this organization do not always agree with the IACHR, the court’s statement is not ambiguous, it speaks of state terrorism, it speaks of authoritarian policies and practices, it speaks of a systematic pattern of violations of personal freedom. What is not understood?

Experts are telling us that the worst is happening. We don’t have to have a Talleyrand style. We are facing a disgraceful dictatorship, we are facing the worst thing that has happened to the continent in a long time, and we have to face this without too much rhetoric. Here nobody has the manual for how to get out of dictatorships, and you don’t get out by congratulating them, you get out with an inquisitive attitude, with majorities in the international community repeating the same chant… If some people think they can find that way of telling a dictator: “go away,” I applaud them, but I don’t know of any dictators who leave with enthusiasm and sympathy.

We all know how we got rid of dictatorships in our respective countries. In my case, it was the people standing up, sacrificing their lives, and it was the international community, which once turned its back on us and watched from a distance what was happening in Latin America, which at some point changed (…)

The result is empirical and factual, and Edmundo González Urrutia won. Mr. Maduro: what is it that you don’t understand? The serious thing is that, when we are faced with (cases of state terrorism), it happens that some people read human rights in one way and when it happens in other places, they do it in another way. They are the same human rights, it is the same people who are giving up lives, sacrifices, everything, or do you think that eight million Venezuelans went out to do tourism around the world? What is not understood? The tone is this, passionate, and I apologize, but if we have to hold sessions for 10, 15, 20 days, we will have to continue doing so, and we will have to continue telling the dictator: Sir, you have to leave there, no one supports you anymore,” he concluded.