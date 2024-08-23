Maduro accuses Milei of spending more than 100 million dollars of the Argentine budget for bot attacks against Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday accused his Argentine counterpart Javier Milei of spending more than $100 million of the Argentine budget on bot attacks against the Caribbean nation. The Chavista leader denounced an “increase in cyber warfare against the country through bots” from Argentina, following the presidential elections in Venezuela, in which Maduro, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE), was re-elected for a third consecutive six-year term, a result branded as “fraud” and “scam” by Milei’s government.

“What bot farms are attacking us from Argentina? Milei’s bot farms, from fascism, with money from the Argentine government budget, spent more than 100 million dollars on the attacks of the last two weeks,” he said, without showing any proof, during his weekly program ‘Con Maduro +’, broadcast by the state channel VTV. He also pointed out that this type of attack has also been recorded from Spain, by the “ultra-right” of the European country, and from Mexico, without accusing anyone directly for these actions.

“(The bots) harass you, the bot war has one objective, to make you feel rejected, attacked, alone, to make you afraid of not having social recognition or rejection, and it has another objective, to fill the mind of some madman with hate so that, one day, you walk down the street and they attack you verbally, physically, it is a very dirty fascist campaign,” Maduro added. Argentina was one of the first countries to call the results announced by the CNE “fraud” and recently recognized the candidate of the majority opposition, Edmundo González Urrutia, as the “undisputed winner” of the presidential elections.