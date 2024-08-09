Maria Corina Machado: “The world is beginning to understand that Maduro is becoming more and more isolated”

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said Wednesday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro only has a small amount of support left from the military leadership after the July 28 elections. “The world is beginning to understand that Maduro has become increasingly isolated, internally and externally. Today, what he has left is practically a circle of the high military leadership, which is not many, who are trying to ignore a reality that was expressed on July 28,” she said in a simultaneous interview with several media outlets and broadcast on YouTube.

Machado said that without the cooperation of the same officials of the National Electoral Council (CNE), who declared Maduro the winner without showing credible evidence, the opposition would not have been able to collect all the records that allow them to claim that Edmundo González Urrutia was the winner of the elections. These records are scanned and uploaded to a website, with verifiable data and votes table by table. According to this breakdown, González Urrutia won with 67% of the votes.

The opposition’s organization surprised the “regime,” which did not expect the high levels of mobilization or the participation of all sectors of society in all states of the country, said Machado. “Much less did they imagine that there would be an organizational capacity of the magnitude that was deployed, and that there would be the collaboration, the cooperation, of members of the Plan República and officials of the CNE, without whom it would not have been possible to collect all the records,” he explained.

“If Maduro presents his records, what he will do is justify his fraud. We have demonstrated our victory,” Machado said in the conversation. “We are working to assert Edmundo’s victory as soon as possible, prepared to be there for the necessary time,” he said. “We are in very preliminary conditions to talk about negotiations,” he concluded.