Venezuelans gather at Puerta del Sol in Madrid

The 34 degrees didn’t matter, it didn’t matter that it was perhaps a Saturday after the August bank holiday that turns Madrid into a city that is almost deserted. Hundreds of Venezuelans gathered this Saturday in Puerta del Sol. The reason, more than clear: to respond to the worldwide call of the Venezuelan opposition against the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

Hundreds of yellow, blue and red flags have flooded the capital. The banners read: “Today I am the voice of all Venezuelans who are being silenced, detained and oppressed”; “Political ideology is a luxury when there is no freedom.” A single cry: “Freedom, freedom, freedom” and “Madrid, listen, join the fight.” One of the attendees is Manuel Torres, 25, who says he was born during the dictatorship. “I have been here for four months, I came to Spain because my family was already here. We had to leave because of the lack of freedom in our country. Even though I am far from Venezuela, I am not absent.” “Maduro divided the entire country, but now we are strong and fighting until justice is done. We hope this is the end. I have hope,” says Isabel Acosta, 30.

At around 8:00 p.m., the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, arrived at Sol and joined the demonstration accompanied by some of Maduro’s opposition politicians. She did so dressed in blue and with the Venezuelan flag in one hand. The Madrid president was showered with crowds: “Ayuso, we love you,” they shouted at her every step.

“We are the largest gathering in the world,” the organizers said from the stage. “Thank you, Ayuso, for allowing us to be here today and accompany us. They have opened their arms to us in Madrid.”

They have also shown themselves to be convinced of their victory in the last elections in Venezuela: “We are eight million Venezuelans around the world, and we have the strength to beat you by more than four million. You scorned those of us who had to leave and now we are here in a position of rebellion. This is unprecedented. We are united by the truth, which is in the voting records that our witnesses rescued.” So convinced are they of the victory, that at times the opposition has even seemed to open up to the thesis of a possible repeat election, which has been proposed in recent days by the president of Brazil, Lula de Silva: “Edmundo González is our president. We are going to vote for him again.” Carolina González, daughter of the opposition candidate, has been in charge of giving her father’s response: “From Venezuela we are emotionally grateful for these demonstrations. They give us strength to continue fighting. The regime wants to ignore the wishes of the Venezuelans. I promise to continue fighting. We have the votes, the records and the support of the international community.”

In the midst of the opposition euphoria, however, Ayuso has begun by giving her reply in a national key: “I regret that the Government of Spain has not always been there, and I encourage it to do so. Let the left unite in this.” The response of the Madrid president has even ended with a thinly veiled accusation: “We ask for brave statements, but they do not do so because they have a lot of business with the Maduro Government.” In order to remember, Ayuso has not hesitated to even remember the former president of the Government, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who in recent years has tried to mediate in Venezuela: “The international community has to do its job. We demand his immediate resignation.”

And with each phrase, more cries of support, and with each cry of support, the politicians present, starting with Ayuso herself, have shown themselves to be increasingly convinced that this is a historic day. The mood has been so inflamed that finally Ayuso has not hesitated to compare this weekend’s demonstrations with the fall of the Berlin Wall. “They have their home in Madrid. Here they are not foreigners,” concluded the Madrid president while, once again, a Puerta del Sol full of Venezuelan opponents resounded in her favor.