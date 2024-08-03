Nicolás Maduro: “Elon Musk is directing the coup d’état”

In a press conference for national and international media, President Nicolás Maduro said from the National Palace that Elon Musk is directing a “cyber coup d’état” in Venezuela.

“Elon Musk is leading the coup. You may be a Goliath, but the strength of David belongs to us,” the president said.

In addition to the businessman, Maduro also accused the United States, Argentine President Javier Miley and “savage capitalism in the world.”

“It is a cyber coup d’état led by the US and the fascist international, the fascist right, with Elon Musk, Miley and all that scumbag of extremists of fascism and wild capitalism of the world.”

On the other hand, the president of Venezuela made a summary of the damage caused by the protests in the country since the first CNE bulletin was released, without showing the minutes so far.

In the list of damages, the president said that 12 universities were affected, as well as 7 early childhood education schools, 21 primary education schools, 34 high schools, 250 police stations, 3 hospitals, 27 monuments and statues, 10 PSUV headquarters, 10 regional CNE headquarters, as well as 5,000 security reports in the VenApp.

He also reported that people close to María Corina Machado are planning to carry out an attack tomorrow, Saturday, in Bello Monte. “Part of this group of commandos, armed with grenades and other weapons, are planning to carry out an attack tomorrow in the Bello Monte area, Caracas,” he said.

He also referred to opposition leader María Corina Machado as a “demon” and Edmundo González Urrutia as a “murderer.”

“The evil of this demoness and this murderer, González Urrutia, has no limits,” he said.