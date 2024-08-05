Edmundo González in ‘The Economist’: “The fair thing to do is to carry out an impartial verification of the results as Latin American governments have proposed”

The unitary candidate Edmundo González publishes a letter in The Economist to promote what would be the solution to the post-electoral conflict: an impartial verification of the votes as requested by the international community.

Below is a translation of the letter:

I have been a public servant of Venezuela all my life, a career diplomat whose service culminated during the presidency of Hugo Chávez as ambassador to Argentina.

I accepted the presidential candidacy of the Democratic Unitary Platform, a coalition of parties opposed to the current regime, with the support of María Corina Machado. Ms. Machado was the clear winner of the primary elections held by the coalition in October 2023. However, she was prevented from running in the presidential elections due to an unconstitutional disqualification. I decided to accept the candidacy because I considered it a duty to my country and to my conscience as a citizen who believes that the ballot box is the means by which the people must decide who represents them and who governs them.

After a short and uneven campaign, marked by restrictions and abuses of power, the Venezuelan people participated peacefully and in large numbers in the elections of July 28. The result was clear: I obtained a large and indisputable majority. We have demonstrated this with the data issued by the automated voting system in the vast majority of the approximately 16,000 polling stations in the country. Our witnesses obtained the individual results from more than 80% of the voting machines in the country and they are available to the world on a website. According to this detailed count, I obtained 67% of the votes.

This result, it should be noted, is consistent with the results of the most respected polls in the run-up to the election, as well as exit polls and quick counts conducted on election day. Even members of Nicolás Maduro’s United Socialist Party of Venezuela who were present at the polling stations witnessed how citizens across the country voted overwhelmingly in favor of change and freedom.

In my campaign, I promised a democratic and orderly transfer of power, as required by our Constitution. I also promised a government for all, respectful of the rule of law and dedicated to promoting national reconciliation, to resolve the crisis affecting the lives of Venezuelans, especially the most vulnerable. So serious is this crisis that some 8 million of my compatriots – a quarter of the population – have emigrated in the last decade.

The Maduro-led regime has ignored the election result and has rushed to proclaim a false and unprovable one. Western and other powers should roundly reject the official result.

What I stand for is respect for the free and peaceful will of our people. It would be contrary to my principles and my lifelong record to advocate any kind of violence, much less a coup d’état. The regime, on the contrary, seems willing to stay in power by all possible means, including the use of violence.

The logical and fair thing to do is to urgently carry out a competent and impartial verification of the election results, as Latin American governments have proposed. Only through truth will Venezuela find a way to move forward from this critical moment.

Democrats around the world must uphold this principle while pushing for an immediate solution to the crisis.

I have always been, by vocation and conviction, a man of peace. It is in peace that I will seek a way for Venezuelans to responsibly resolve this situation.

Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia