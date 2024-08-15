UN panel of experts: “The CNE did not meet basic transparency and integrity standards”

The United Nations panel of experts has finally released a preliminary report that they wrote based on what they saw in the July 28 elections. In the document, which was initially intended to be private, they pointed out that “the CNE’s results management process [Consejo Nacional Electoral] It failed to meet the basic measures of transparency and integrity that are essential for the conduct of credible elections.” It continues: “It also failed to follow national legal and regulatory provisions and all established deadlines were missed. In the experience of the panel, the announcement of the result of an election without the publication of its details or the disclosure of the tabulated results to the candidates is unprecedented in contemporary democratic elections.”

The failure to disseminate the minutes, according to the UN, “had a negative impact on the confidence of a large part of the electorate” in the result that was announced and that gave Nicolás Maduro the victory. Although the panel of international experts maintained good communication with the CNE until July 28, they point out that after the election day they were no longer able to contact the electoral board.

The internal report details a generally uneventful election day. The problems, they note, began when the polls closed. “The electronic transmission of the results worked well initially, but was abruptly stopped in the hours after the polls closed, with no information or explanation provided to the candidates at that time, or to the panel,” they wrote. “At the time of announcing the results, the president of the CNE declared that a terrorist cyberattack had affected the transmission and caused a delay in the tabulation process. However, the CNE postponed and subsequently cancelled three key post-electoral audits, including one on the communication system that could have shed light on the occurrence of external attacks against the transmission infrastructure.” The document also speaks of the problem with the minutes, which as of Tuesday had not been released by the electoral authority, despite “guarantees that it would do so.”

The publication of the document sparked anger among Chavistas. According to the initial agreement, only the CNE and the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, would have access to the report. However, the organization announced on Tuesday that it would make it public. “They signed, they have no word, they are garbage without a word. This panel of experts is a panel of garbage,” reproached Jorge Rodríguez, the president of Parliament and Maduro’s main political operator.