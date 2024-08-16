Edmundo González: “No government is capable of sustaining itself on the grammar of force”

In an opinion column published on Wednesday in the Chilean newspaper The Mercury And entitled “A Venezuelan-style October 5th,” Edmundo González Urrutia has compared the elections in Venezuela, held on July 28, with the plebiscite of October 5, 1988 in Chile that allowed the departure of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, to draw lessons. “After years of atrocity and barbarity, but against all odds, as a result of militant strength, organization and, above all, having known how to build a diverse coalition of parties whose main objective was the restoration of democracy, we were able to snatch a resounding electoral victory from the ruling party,” he says about the case of the Caribbean country.

Unlike Venezuela, Gonzalez says that while Pinochet accepted his defeat, “Maduro has not wanted to admit that his time has expired,” which explains why in recent days he has decided to “repress and intimidate,” especially in the popular neighborhoods where Chavismo has won repeatedly. “Today Maduro punishes them for their desire for change.”

But the opposition leader points out that, despite the increase in repression and persecution after the elections of July 28, “no government is capable of sustaining itself on the grammar of force, threatening to beat down the entire society and turning the country into a huge dungeon.”

He also highlights that the international community has become aware of the nation’s situation, as confirmed by the attitude adopted by the presidents of Chile, Gabriel Boric; Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Colombia, Gustavo Petro; and Mexico, Luis Manuel López Obrador, who have demanded that the regime materialize the electoral records and have noted that this “conflict transcends ideological positions” and adds that Maduro is “a burden capable of reducing the sympathy of the left” within the region.