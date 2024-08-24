Enrique Márquez will file an appeal against the ruling that validates Maduro’s victory

Former opposition presidential candidate Enrique Márquez announced on Friday that he will file an appeal before the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela to evaluate the decision taken by the Electoral Chamber that confirms the victory of President Nicolás Maduro in the elections of July 28.

“We have decided, in exercise of our constitutional rights and always appealing to the institutional framework (…) that we are going to exercise the right to file an appeal for review of this sentence before the Constitutional Court,” Márquez said at a press conference.

Márquez said that the ruling may not be appealable, but the Constitutional Chamber of the TSJ can review it, since, he said, he is convinced that it violates constitutional rights.

“First we have to have access to the full sentence, we will ask for it. Then we will work and prepare this appeal, because we are convinced that this sentence violates constitutional rights,” he added.

The former candidate said that he will carry out this action because he does not renounce politics or institutions, despite the fact that, he maintained, none of the appeals he filed before the Supreme Court regarding the presidential elections were answered by the magistrates.

“There are many people who say: Why are we going to do that? And I say, we are going to do that because we are not giving up on politics or institutions, because with our actions we seek to preserve peace, preserve institutions and preserve the Constitution,” he added.