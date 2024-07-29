High expectations and internet cuts in Cuba awaiting the results of the elections in Venezuela

Many Cubans are experiencing the Venezuelan elections as if they were not really happening in the south of the continent, but in the very center of the Caribbean Sea. They are convinced that change is on the right track, and that the end of 25 years of Chavismo could be the catalyst for the end of 65 years of Castroism. People have filled their social networks with messages of support and encouragement, they have been excited to see María Corina Machado riding a motorcycle through the streets of Caracas, and they have wanted to see the same caravan crossing the heart of Havana.

Although the possibility of elections in Cuba where the opposition goes to the polls with such force seems almost unthinkable today, what happened this Sunday in Venezuela has given hope to Cubans who are asking for a change of system. Prominent faces such as that of the singer Yotuel Romero, one of the authors of the song Homeland and Lifehave come out to support the opposition candidate of Edmundo González Urrutia. “Just as you, María Corina Machado, shine like a light in the midst of darkness, may your determination and faith guide the mission of bringing hope and freedom to Venezuela,” the artist wrote on Facebook. The renowned Cuban comedian Alexis Valdés publicly expressed his desire for change: “Venezuela, I hope you achieve it. For your people, for Latin America, for the world. My wishes are with you, your future and your freedom.”

From the island, several activists and independent journalists have reported internet outages since the election day began. Journalist Yoani Sánchez also said in her media, 14ymediothat the illegal satellite dish service that allows access in Cuba to television channels from the United States, Mexico and other countries “has been conveniently suspended.” He also assured that there is a police presence in Havana.

The Cuban government, as expected, has given full support to its ally Nicolás Maduro. This Sunday, July 28, which coincides with Hugo Chávez’s 70th birthday, the official press and President Miguel Díaz-Canel ignored the anxiety that many feel at seeing the possibility of change so close, and have once again praised the figure of the deceased leader. “Today, on his 70th birthday, #ChávezLives and mobilizes his people, in another civic day of the #BolivarianRevolution,” said the Cuban ruler in X. The Cuban political elite, which for years has rubbed shoulders with the Venezuelan elite, knows that it would not suit a figure in power beyond that of Maduro. For years, Cuba has exported medical personnel and other professionals, and has trained members of the South American country’s intelligence and military. From Venezuela, on the other hand, comes one of the largest oil aids to the island. Cuba has also been connected since 2011 to the ALBA-1 submarine cable, owned by Telecom Venezuela and the Cuban company Transbit. What could happen if the opposition wins, puts the Havana government in check.