Maria Corina Machado on Edmundo’s departure: “Nothing changes”

Our colleague Alonso Moleiro was today at the virtual press conference given by María Corina Machado to comment on the departure from the country of Edmundo González, the virtual winner of the presidential elections of July 28 who has now gone into exile in Spain due to the judicial harassment he has received from Chavismo.

This is how Moleiro tells it:

María Corina Machado called the press on Monday to face the reality of the march into exile of the presidential candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, and to reiterate that she does not intend to leave the country, while she wanted to reaffirm her commitment to the return to democracy. There it was announced that 500 citizens from civil society issued a statement demanding respect for popular sovereignty and in support of Machado.

The opposition leader again called on the Armed Forces and police forces to respect popular sovereignty as a republican tradition, placing renewed emphasis on the clear victory obtained by the candidate. She also said that it is understandable that the candidate has opted for his personal security in the midst of the number of threats that he and his family have been receiving from Chavismo, but she stated: “In my opinion, nothing has changed here. The urgency remains, the legitimacy remains, and the agenda and strategy remain.”

“The process that forced Edmundo to leave Venezuela will be revealed in due time, the precise details of the operation that took place behind it,” he added. “Under these circumstances, González Urrutia could not perform within Venezuela the functions that he can now perform outside the country.”

Machado has called on prominent intellectuals such as Elías Pino Iturrieta and Corina Yoris, and civil activists from various currents, such as Nicmer Evans, Sairam Rivas or Lorenzo Tovar, to propose to the citizens permanent organizational mechanisms to consolidate the transition strategy and continue to denounce the outrages of the Chavista regime and the electoral fraud carried out. They all considered the exile invoked by González to be justifiable on moral and political grounds, and were confident of its enormous usefulness abroad.